The cooling bed sheets Amazon shoppers call 'an oasis of comfort and luxury' are on sale for just $12

Temperatures are starting to heat up around the country, making now an ideal time to swap your winter bedding for something a little lighter. Anyone in the market for new bed sheets is in luck because Amazon secretly discounted a highly rated set to an unbelievably low price.
The
The dark gray shade is the only color available at such a steep discount, but there are 27 others to choose from at various price points. It can also be ordered in other sizes from twin up to California king.
Bedsure Queen Sheets, $12 (was $20) at Amazon
Amazon
This sheet set has sold over 6,000 times in the past 30 days, and more than 61,800 people have given it a five-star rating for its comfort and durability. The material is made using a premium plain weave that increases its longevity, according to the brand. It's also resistant to shrinking and wrinkling.
"An oasis of comfort and luxury,"
Dressing your bed with quality bedding doesn't have to cost a fortune, and the
