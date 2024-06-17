One of Amazon's bestselling cooling sheet sets that shoppers describe as 'ice cold' is over 50% off right now

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

A good night's rest shouldn’t be a luxury, but if you sleep hot, summer can be a truly miserable experience. But before considering a pricey upgrade to a new air conditioner, consider swapping your sheets to this discounted Bedsure Cooling Sheet Set .

These silky smooth, breathable Bedsure sheets come in a variety of colors, but the steepest discount can be found with the Dark Grey colorway. You can pick them up for just $45, or $50 less than their retail price. This Amazon bestselling queen-sized sheet set includes two pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet. If you have a thicker mattress, the Bedsure set can fit mattresses up to 16 inches thick.

Bedsure Queen Cooling Sheet Set, $45 (was $95) at Amazon

"No matter how many times we wash these, the color or material doesn't seem to fade or get that crusty feeling that other sheets get," one shopper says. "Definitely worth the money if you're trying to buy ‘fancy’ yet comfortable sheets."

Not convinced? Consider that swapping your sheets to these heavily discounted sheet set can even save serious cash.

First, you can avoid dropping serious cash on a new air conditioner or fan. As one reviewer wrote, "These are the best cooling sheets I’ve ever had. In fact, they are so cool that they may be a little chilly at first getting into bed, especially in the winter months."

Second, if you can stay cool without the need for an air conditioner, your wallet can avoid a pesky, skyrocketing electric bill all summer long. "I got these because my husband and I get too hot when we sleep," one shopper wrote . "And he starts to sweat a bunch. With THESE sheets? Not a problem. ICE COLD once you first get under the covers. Never gets too warm. We sleep SO WELL with these!!"

According to some estimates, US electricity bills are forecasted to reach new heights in 2025, with the average household spending $719 more from June through September according to the National Energy Assistance Directors Association (NEADA).