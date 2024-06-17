Walmart is selling a $250 bedding set for only $44, and shoppers say it's 'soft and cozy'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

A good night’s sleep is the key to having a productive and successful day, and the right ingredients for sleep include the proper mattress and even more comfortable bedding.

For those looking to get a restful night of sleep, a popular comforter set just hit its lowest price ever at Walmart. The Bedsure Queen Comforter Set is regularly $250 and is now discounted to only $44. It's available in multiple calming colorways, too.

Bedsure Queen Comforter Set in Sage Green, $44 (was $250) at Walmart

The highly-rated and reviewed item is best known for its lightweight feel and extra-soft fabrics. "It's so soft and cozy it makes me so comfortable for bedtime or even a quick nap," one reviewer wrote. "Only brand I will ever use in my life just because it's always super comfy."

The set is available for just $44 in the colors Sage Green, Navy, and Burnt Orange, and for just a few dollars more you can score it in a calming Beige, too.

The pinch pleat design, which elevates it to a resort-style vibe, can fit into any interior design style. And we love how in addition to the standard comforter and two pillows included, there's also an additional decorative pillow in the pack.

Bedsure Queen Comforter Set in Beige, $46 (was $250) at Walmart

With a price tag of under $50, it's also a great bedding set to buy more than one of. As one shopper described it, the set is "simple but elegant." And if you're worried about night sweats this time of year, fear not. Multiple reviewers note how "lightweight" the material is, so it'll be perfect for summer and beyond.