Skip to main content
Amazon is selling an 'extremely soft' 7-piece comforter set for only $34 for a limited time
image caption
The 'extremely soft' Bedsure 7-Piece Queen Comforter Set is on major sale for just $6 apiece in a special Amazon Lightning Deal

Amazon is selling an 'extremely soft' 7-piece comforter set for only $34 for a limited time

It includes sheets, pillowcases, pillow shams, and a comforter.

Courtesy of Amazon

It includes sheets, pillowcases, pillow shams, and a comforter.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Are you going to bed every night in a hodgepodge of blankets, sheets, and pillows that don’t seem to have cohesion? Or maybe you have been using the same bedding set for years and it’s worn out. Whatever the situation might be, Amazon has your invitation to upgrade your bedding while getting comfortable and stylish options that don’t come with a hefty price tag. 

The Bedsure 7-Piece Queen Comforter Set is an easy way to completely transform your bedroom at an affordable price thanks to a recent price cut. This set includes a fitted sheet, top sheet, comforter, two pillowcases, and two pillow shams for just $34 during a limited-time Amazon sale. A deal like this is rare where the bedding equals just $4.85 apiece. All you have to do is apply the on-page coupon before adding it to your cart to secure the additional 15% off and see the full discount reflected at checkout. 

Bedsure 7-Piece Queen Comforter Set, $34 (was $45) at Amazon

The 'extremely soft' Bedsure 7-Piece Queen Comforter Set is on major sale for just $6 apiece in a special Amazon Lightning Deal

With over 47,000 five-star ratings, this set is the no. 1 bestseller in Amazon’s bedding comforter sets category. Additionally, it has sold over 1,000 times in the past 30 days with shoppers calling out its comfort and beautiful modern appearance.

OAKLAND, CA - A Wal-Mart sticker is seen on the ground at the store's parking lot in Oakland, California.

Walmart is selling a 'top-notch' $599 queen memory foam mattress for only $179 during its deals event

Read More
OAKLAND, CA - A Wal-Mart sticker is seen on the ground at the store's parking lot in Oakland, California.

Walmart is selling a 'top-notch' $599 queen memory foam mattress for only $179 during its deals event

Read More

The queen-size set in gray is on sale for $34 for a limited time; however, the bedding is also available in twin, twin XL, full, king, and California king and can be ordered in 24 additional colors at varying prices. Luckily, gray is a neutral color that matches essentially any aesthetic, making it a versatile option that allows you to switch up your style without having to buy new bedding every time.

With a fitted sheet that accommodates mattresses up to 14-inches thick, it’s a great choice for several types of beds and won’t slide off easily. And the comforter’s pinch-pleat design ensures the microfiber filling stays in place no matter how much tossing and turning you do throughout the night. Not to mention, it gives the set a more elegant appearance.

Buyers love this set because it is perfect for all seasons, keeping you warm in the winter and cool in the summer, thanks to its durable and low-maintenance polyester fabric. Each piece is machine washable and can be dried on a low setting for easy cleaning. One shopper said the “Bedsure bed set definitely exceeded my expectations: It's lightweight, soft, breathable and comfortable — 10/10 worth the purchase.”

“This comforter went above and beyond my expectations,” another reviewer wrote. “It is extremely soft, yet keeps you so warm. It is like lying beneath what you imagine a cloud would feel like. I can’t believe this was so cheap!”

The Bedsure 7-Piece Queen Comforter Set offers an incredible combination of quality and affordability. And, with such a comprehensive set of bedding basics, this $34 deal is one you don’t want to miss out on. Hurry, it won’t last much longer. 

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

Exclusive Investor Content

Consolidation Speculation

⭐Meisler: Are speculators leaving the market?

A U.S. $100 dollar bill is seen burning. -lead

⭐Doug Kass: From AI to alternative energy, government piles in... right at the top

Market Recon

⭐When the chips are down ...

Commodity Bubble Lead JS

⭐Is the AI bubble popping or is DeepSeek just reducing the froth?

TheStreet Daily Newsletter

Want TheStreet’s best daily

stock and investing news

right in your inbox

every weekday?

Get our free flagship newsletter.

Sign Up Now