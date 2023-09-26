TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

A good night’s sleep is essential to your health for many reasons but it’s not always easy to get. With the proper items, like a quality mattress, soft sheets, supportive pillows, and a fluffy comforter to make your bed as cozy as possible, it becomes a lot easier. The right duvet insert can also make or break a good night’s sleep because of changing temperatures and, today, the Bedsure Queen Comforter Duvet Insert , with over 48,000 five-star ratings, is on sale for $22 thanks to double discounts at Amazon.

The Bedsure Queen Comforter Duvet Insert is a solid choice for practically anyone since it’s made with an all-season down alternative filling that’s warm enough for winter yet lightweight and breathable for summer. Its box-stitch design ensures all of the fill stays in place and is evenly distributed throughout the entire comforter. It can be used as is, or paired with your favorite duvet cover to match the rest of your decor.

Bedsure Queen Comforter Duvet Insert, $22 (was $42) at Amazon

The Bedsure Queen Comforter Duvet Insert Courtesy of Amazon

Of the thousands of shoppers who swear by this duvet insert, over 150 people claim it’s the “best” they’ve ever had. One person even went as far as to say it feels like you’re being “engulfed in a fluffy cloud.”

The comforter is delivered in a compact box for added convenience, which means it needs at least 24 hours to decompress before it’s ready to use. The filling will slowly expand over a few hours and then you’ll be able to experience that cloud-like fluffiness for yourself.

In order to get this queen comforter at this ridiculously low price, make sure to apply Amazon’s on-site coupon before adding it to your cart. This will give you an additional 20% off the already marked-down price, making it just $22 at checkout.

It’ll arrive in as little as four days if you order now, but with a Prime membership, you’ll unlock free two-day shipping along with access to exclusive sales like Prime Day and the upcoming Prime Big Day Deals that takes place on October 10 and 11.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.