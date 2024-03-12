The Amazon pillows shoppers call 'heavenly clouds sent from above' are on sale for just $11 apiece

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
If your current bedding isn't helping you get quality sleep each night, then it might be time for a change. One of the easiest swaps you can make is treating yourself to a new set of pillows that offer plenty of cushion and support.
Luckily, the
Bedsure Pillows, $22 (was $40) at
Amazon
The pillows are made of polyester microfiber that mimics the feeling of real goose feathers, making them a great down alternative. It provides all the same benefits without the negative effects. They're plush and soft to the touch, but won't leave feathers everywhere, poke your face, or cause increased allergy symptoms. Plus, they're super flexible and form to your head and neck to ensure you feel supported all night. That also helps promote healthy spinal alignment, which is what helps decrease pain.
The pillows come in a compact, vacuum-sealed package, so they require up to 48 hours to fully decompress and take their shape.
Nearly 9,000 people love these pillows so much that they have given them five stars.
"These pillows are great, I got them recently to upgrade from my old flat pillows,"
It's National Sleep Week, and this
