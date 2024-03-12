The Amazon pillows shoppers call 'heavenly clouds sent from above' are on sale for just $11 apiece

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If your current bedding isn't helping you get quality sleep each night, then it might be time for a change. One of the easiest swaps you can make is treating yourself to a new set of pillows that offer plenty of cushion and support.

Luckily, the Bedsure Standard-Size Pillows are on sale during Sleep Awareness Week for just $22 for a two-pack, making them only $11 apiece. This is the lowest price they have ever been, according to Amazon price tracker camelcamelcamel, and hundreds of sets have already sold recently, so don't hesitate to take advantage of this rare deal. Now is your chance to save 46% on what shoppers say are the "best pillows" they've ever had. They're ideal for all types of sleepers, including people who prefer to lie on their back, stomach, or side.

Bedsure Pillows, $22 (was $40) at Amazon

The pillows are made of polyester microfiber that mimics the feeling of real goose feathers, making them a great down alternative. It provides all the same benefits without the negative effects. They're plush and soft to the touch, but won't leave feathers everywhere, poke your face, or cause increased allergy symptoms. Plus, they're super flexible and form to your head and neck to ensure you feel supported all night. That also helps promote healthy spinal alignment, which is what helps decrease pain.

The pillows come in a compact, vacuum-sealed package, so they require up to 48 hours to fully decompress and take their shape. One shopper , along with several others, recommends tossing them in the washer before first use "to get all their fluffiness back."

Nearly 9,000 people love these pillows so much that they have given them five stars. A satisfied customer called them, "heavenly clouds sent from above" and added that they'll help you "sleep like a newborn." Although the standard two-pack in the soft style is the best deal, they can also be ordered as medium or firm pillows and in sizes queen and king at various price points.

"These pillows are great, I got them recently to upgrade from my old flat pillows," another reviewer wrote . "They’re a little on the soft side but they still support my neck well and eliminated the neck pain I was having from lack of support. I’m a side sleeper and these have been so comfy to have and use."