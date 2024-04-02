One of Amazon's bestselling dog beds that pets 'nap in for hours' is on sale for nearly 50% off, but not for long

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
It's safe to say that every pet parent wants what's best for their companion, and that means ensuring they have a cozy bed to sleep in. There are a plethora of options on the market, but only a few are backed by thousands of shoppers.
Right now, the
Bedsure Orthopedic Dog Bed, $34 (was $60) at
Amazon
What sets it apart from ordinary dog beds is that this one is made of high-density egg-crate foam instead of thin fluff. Not only is it comfortable, but it also provides orthopedic support to help with pressure relief and joint health. It even features a cushioned bolster shape for head and neck support.
Underneath its soft, velvety cover is a waterproof lining that prevents accidents and messes from seeping through. Simply remove the cover and toss it in the washing machine for an easy clean. This is great for older dogs and puppies who are still potty training. It also has a non-slip bottom that holds it in place on hard surfaces.
With all of its thoughtful design features, we aren't shocked that this dog bed is a
"My Corgi just loves this bed,"
Surprise your furry friend with the
Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.