Amazon's top-selling duvet cover with over 50,000 perfect ratings is on sale for only $18 during Prime Day

People spend nearly a third of their lives in bed. That's why having comfortable and stylish bedding is a must. From the most comfy sheet set to the fluffiest pillows, good bedding can make or break a good night's rest. If you're tired of ill-fitting, ugly bedspreads adorning your bed, then this may be your lucky Prime Day.

The Bedsure Duvet Cover is one of the best bedding deals right now, on sale for only $18. That's a generous discount of 55% off the regular price. If you're wondering what buyers think about this duvet cover, take a look at the more than 50,000 five-star ratings it has on Amazon. Reviewers were emphatic in their endorsements of this duvet cover, using phrases like " cozy and easy-to-use " and " perfect quality and extremely soft! "

For those with Amazon Prime memberships, this deal is ripe for the picking. If you're not yet a member, signing up is easy and only costs $15 a month. Prime membership gives you access to the full slate of Prime Day discounts as well as fast free shipping and it also includes membership in Prime Video and Prime Gaming.

Bedsure Duvet Cover, $18 (was $40) at Amazon

This duvet cover offers the perfect balance of style and functionality. The smooth microfiber material is attractive and soft, and it comes in an impressive six sizes and 35 different colors. The set includes two pillow shams, a durable low-profile zipper enclosure, and eight interior corner ties to keep the duvet cover in place during use.

One of the most convincing reviews came from one Amazon shopper who wrote, "This is the third time I’ve bought this duvet — I just love them. I have them on all of my beds." If people love this duvet cover enough to buy three of them, then it's probably a safe bet you should buy at least one while it's available at such a low price.