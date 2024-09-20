Skip to main content
Walmart is selling a $100 sheet set for only $26, and shoppers say they're the 'softest sheets ever'
Wrinkle-resistant fabric, 14 colors, and an unbeatable price. What are you waiting for?

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Whether you are after a more adult aesthetic or just a change to your new favorite color, upgrading your bedding can feel like a fresh start.

Although bed linens can certainly cost hundreds and hundreds of dollars for premium fabrics, that doesn't mean you have to spend that much. Certainly if we have anything to do with it. Right now, you can get a set of these bestselling Bedsure Cozy Comfort Queen Microfiber Sheets, which were originally $100, for only $26 at Walmart—that’s less than a weekend brunch. 

Bedsure Cozy Comfort Microfiber Sheets, $26 (was $100) at Walmart

Bedsure Cozy Comfort Microfiber Sheets

These sheets are made from a super-soft and durable polyester microfiber, so unlike natural fibers, they won’t shrink, pill, or fade with use—and they're less prone to wrinkling, so even if you leave making your bed till the end of the day, your secret is safe.

The sheets are also rated Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX, which means that they are free of harmful chemicals. Since these are made from a brushed microfiber, the sheets have a buttery-soft feel, which makes shoppers call them the "softest sheets ever," while also being breathable and moisture-wicking to keep hot sleepers cool. Plus, as one customer said, “they are already so soft, but when you wash them they get softer.”

“I really like silk sheets,” wrote one customer, “but they're too expensive to buy more than one set so I got these sheets instead—for the price you couldn't ask for more!” 

Another customer mentioned that they are a great choice for pet owners, and noted that “all pet hair comes out after washing and drying.”

The sheets come in a whopping 14 color options with sizes ranging from twin to California king. The set itself includes a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and two pillow case covers. Some colors and sizes are already selling out though, so make sure you hop on this deal before you get the rug — or in this case sheet — pulled out from under you. 

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

