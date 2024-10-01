Amazon is selling a 'fluffy and warm' $90 fleece comforter set for only $48 with an exclusive coupon

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

As summer gives way to fall, it's important to have all the tools you need to stay warm in your home. While a good space heater helps, the right comforter set is essential for staying cozy and comfortable in bed. We found an incredible deal on a fleece comforter set that will have you feeling warm and toasty inside, no matter what the weather is outside.

Right now, Amazon is selling the Bedelite Sherpa Fleece Comforter Set for only $48 with a digital coupon. That's $42 off the regular price. Just make sure to apply the 20% coupon before adding it to your cart and you'll get the additional discount reflected at checkout. A fleece comforter is one of the easiest ways to sleep comfortably throughout the fall and winter months.

Bedelite Sherpa Fleece Comforter Set, $48 (was $90) at Amazon

Every comforter set boasts about its softness and comfort, but this one truly brings the heat. It includes a comforter as well as two matching pillowcases. The blanket's double-sided fleece design offers fluffiness from every angle. Geometric patterns on the pillowcases and the comforter bring an element of style to the set. It also has an anti-shedding design, so there's no need to worry about stubborn fuzzballs covering everything. The entire set is also machine-washable, so you can keep it clean and fresh year-round with minimal effort.

Amazon shoppers were thrilled with this comforter set. One buyer titled their review "fluffy and warm" and called it a "great buy." They added that it's "really warm and comfortable without being overly thick." That's important, because some comforters can feel too warm when you're trying to get to sleep. Another customer claimed it was "totally worth the price," adding that it's "probably one of my favorite purchases on Amazon." If that's not reason enough to take advantage of this amazing deal, then nothing is.