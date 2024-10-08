Amazon's famous bed pillows with 166,000 perfect ratings are on sale for only $48 during October Prime Day

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Nothing is meant to last forever and your bedding is no exception. It should be replaced at least every few years to ensure it remains comfortable and supportive to help you get a good night's sleep consistently. If you're in the market for new pillows specifically, you're in luck because Amazon marked down its no. 1 bestseller during its annual Prime Big Deal Days.

The Beckham Hotel Collection Queen Standard Bed Pillows are on sale for only $48, but not for long. These are known for selling out quickly while on sale, so we suggest making your purchase before it's too late. All you need is a Prime membership to take advantage of the 25% (plus the extra on-page 20% off) discount. If you're not already signed up, you can still do so to unlock access to thousands of exclusive deals along with other perks like free shipping, Prime Video, Prime Gaming, Prime Reading, and more.

Beckham Hotel Collection Queen Standard Bed Pillows, $48 (was $80) at Amazon

These fluffy pillows are made with a 250-thread-count cotton cover stuffed with 100% polyester fill that mimics the feeling of luxury down. Not only are these pillows cheaper than those made with real goose feathers, but they provide the same comfort without negative effects. You can have a supportive, cushioned pillow without being poked in the face by feathers or waking up to a giant mess.

The two-pack is backed by more than 166,000 people who have given it five stars and over 70,000 sets have sold in the past 30 days. Tons of shoppers refer to them as the "best pillows ever" and others say they're like "sleeping on a cloud."

"If you experience headaches or neck pain from sleeping on too flat of a pillow, this will save you," one reviewer wrote . "I’ve been using the pillow for almost a month and wanted to wait to review it. I don’t wake up during the night with neck pain and for that I am elated. I’ve had neck surgery several years back and I can tell that this pillow is soft yet supportive. I hope this pillow will be available the next time I need to purchase new pillows."