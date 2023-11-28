Amazon's famous bed pillows that improve shoppers’ quality of sleep ‘immediately’ are 40% off after Cyber Monday

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
Amazon’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2023 sale has come to an end, but rest assured there is still time to cross things off your holiday shopping list at discounted prices. Things like new bed pillows might not have been a top priority before, but they should be now considering a shopper-loved set with over 158,000 perfect ratings is still on sale with a fairly steep price cut.
The famous
There’s no telling how long this post-Cyber Monday deal will last, though, because prices are known to fluctuate as the pillows continue to sell in high quantities. Over 60,000 people have already ordered a set in the past 30 days, so it’s only a matter of time before they sell out.
Editor's note: This after-Cyber Monday Amazon deal is fluctuating. If you miss your chance to shop it, these top-rated bed pillows are still on major sale, too:
- Viewstar Pillows Set of Two, from $30 (was $42) - 32,000 five-star Amazon ratings
- Casper Sleep Essential Pillow, $28 (was $45) - 3,000 five-star Amazon ratings
- Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows, from $22 (was $28) - 24,000 five-star Amazon ratings
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, $37 (was $61) at
Amazon
These pillows feature a breathable cotton cover that is soft to the touch and filled with a cushioned down alternative that provides all the benefits of real goose feathers without the negative effects—no messes or shafts poking and prodding your face. They’re incredibly flexible and can be used to comfortably support practically any type of sleeper, whether you prefer to lie on your back, side, or stomach. In the morning, they’ll instantly return to their original shape with one quick fluff. Just remember that the pillows are delivered in a vacuum-sealed bag and require up to 24 hours to fully expand before first use.
Unlike other types of bed pillows, these are machine-washable, and
It’s no surprise how quickly they’re selling with how sporadically they go on sale and the fact that they’re backed by over 158,000 perfect ratings.
“These are hands down the best pillows I have ever owned,”
Needless to say, this might be your last chance this year to score the
Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.