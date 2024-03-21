Amazon's viral bed pillows that always fly off the site are now just $24 apiece during the Big Spring Sale

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
There's nothing better than crawling into bed after a long day and laying your head on a fluffy new pillow. If you've been thinking about replacing your worn-out pillows with a new set, Amazon's Big Spring Sale is here to help.
The viral
The set is ideal for all types of sleepers including those who lie on their back, side, or stomach. They're flexible and form to your head to provide ample amounts of support and are easy to fluff back up in the morning.
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, $48 (was $60) at
Amazon
Each pillow features a double-stitch 250-thread count cover that's soft to the touch and breathable, making it a great option for hot sleepers. The insides are filled with a plush down alternative material that feels like real goose feathers, except you won't be poked or make a mess while you sleep. Plus, it's more eco-friendly and sustainable, and won't cause allergy flares.
The best part about these pillows is that they're fully machine-washable and dryer-safe so you can just toss the whole thing in the wash for an easy clean. Not only does this ensure your pillows are thoroughly sanitized, but it'll also help prolong their lifespan since they won't harbor bacteria or stains.
There's a reason these are the recurring
"This pillow meets all my needs,"
Considering a single name-brand pillow can cost upwards of $100 on its own, this is a deal you won't want to miss during Amazon's first-ever Big Spring Sale that lasts until March 25. Although you have a few days to shop the sale, the
Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.