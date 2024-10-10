Walmart's bestselling slow cooker with over 6,000 perfect ratings is 46% off

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Creating tasty meals with minimal effort is actually possible with the right small kitchen appliances. Slow cookers, in particular, are perfect for just that. The magic of slow cookers is that they can cook everything from savory dishes to desserts that'll satisfy your sweet tooth. All you have to do is add the ingredients, set a timer, and let the slow cooker do what it does best.

If you're in the market for a budget-friendly slow cooker, we found an incredible deal on the Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 6-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker . It's 46% off during the Walmart Holiday Deals event, making it only $37.

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 6-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker, $37 (was $69) at Walmart

The Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 6-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker is a phenomenal affordable slow cooker. It has five preset functions — meat, poultry, stew, soup, and chili — and has a programmable digital timer that goes from 30 minutes all the way up to 24 hours. It can also automatically switch to a function that keeps it warm.

In addition to the price, a standout feature of the slow cooker is how great it looks in a kitchen. It has a soft matte finish with gold details. Not to mention, there are 11 different colors to choose from. The cornflower blue shade is 46% off, but other eye-catching hues are 28% off.

This slow cooker has earned over 6,000 five-star ratings. According to one shopper, the slow cooker is "beautiful and works amazing." In fact, they loved it so much they wrote "I am currently replacing all of our old appliances with these Beautiful appliances" since they are "sturdy" and "work wonderfully."