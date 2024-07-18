A $350 pair of Beats headphones is on sale at Walmart for only $159 — but not for long

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Whether you're a music lover, an avid podcast listener, or just need some peace and quiet, now is the time to invest in a pair of noise-canceling headphones while a high-end brand is on sale. Walmart has slashed the prices of tons of items during its surprise Rollback sale including the Beats Studio3 Headphones , which are a whopping $191 off.

That's right, for a limited time, you can score the popular headphones for just $159. A deal like this is practically unheard of, so we won't be shocked if it sells out quickly. After all, this model is backed by nearly 8,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who swear by the sound and overall quality. One person wrote, "Everything about this headphone is perfect." They added, "The headphones are comfortable to wear for long periods of time and come with a carrying case to protect them when you’re on the go."

Beats Studio3 Headphones, $159 (was $350) at Walmart

These headphones use pure adaptive noise canceling technology to eliminate outside noise to further enhance your listening experience. It also features the Apple W1 chip that allows iOS users to seamlessly set up and switch from one device to another. Don't worry, thanks to Bluetooth connectivity it's also compatible with all other devices as well, regardless of the brand.

Enjoy up to 40 hours of listening in low-power mode, or up to 22 hours with noise cancellation turned on. That means you can use them for an entire day without having to stop for a recharge. Take them to the gym, the office, on a walk, or use them while doing chores at home. They're lightweight and offer maximum comfort for all-day wear thanks to the padded over-ear cushions. Additionally, it has on-ear controls that allow you to take phone calls, control your music, and activate Siri.