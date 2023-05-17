Beat's New $169 Studio Buds+ Finally Dropped Today — We Got to Test Them Early

Nearly two years after debuting a custom-made chip to power earbuds and the new form factor of the Studio Buds, Beats is ushering in a new generation that will sit as another option for you to pick from.

The aptly named Beats Studio Buds+ drops today for $169 in three colors--one of which is bolder than the rest--and stretches the battery life while aiming to improve fit, noise cancelation, and transparency modes. They also don’t just appeal to one ecosystem like the original, as they work with iPhone and Android.

I’ve spent nearly a week using the latest from Beats, and they’re objectively good earbuds that give you another option to consider. You have many options, including the original Studio Buds at $149 and the Fit Pro at $199.95.

Beats Studio Buds+ Pros and Cons

Pros Cons More earbuds should be Transparent Carrying case lacks wireless charging A similar, comfortable design Earbuds space is very competitive Vibrant playback with a wide soundstage and support for Spatial Audio Listening modes are good Long battery life Not tied to one ecosystem, works with iOS and Android

Similar, Comfortable Earbuds That Comes In a Transparent Shade

From the case to the left and right earbuds, the Studio Buds+ look a lot like the Studio Buds. It's still a compact earbud with a top-like, rectangular wedge that will stick slightly out of most ears. This helps to balance the overall bud and ensure room for the components, but you also get a physical button for the bud. It's right where the "b" logo for Beats lives.

Like second-generation AirPods Pro, Beats includes four ear-tips sizes in the box. Medium comes installed on the Studio Buds+ by default, but extra-small, small, and large are readily available. You can still complete the ear tip fit test in the Beats app on Android or in settings on your iPhone to ensure a proper seal.

The original Buds were cozy and comfortable; luckily, that's still the same here. With Buds+, you have a similar fit that can easily be worn for a few hours. One change that impacts the fit is new acoustic vents--these primarily give the transducers inside enough space to push out to create sound but also help relieve pressure in your ears.

The Studio Buds+ still live in an ovular combination carrying and charging a compact case. You can easily slide it into a front pants pocket or toss it into any size bag. It's not massive like competing earbuds or the Powerbeats Pro case.

My favorite change, though, is in terms of the color or, in this case, the lack of color. Beats are finally introducing a transparent color option for the case and earbuds. Studio Buds+ in Transparent are entirely see-through--allowing you to see the components that make up each earbud and the case itself. You can see the screws holding it all together and even the battery in the case.

We've seen other brands attempt transparent tech, but Beats is a major earbuds and headphones brand with hefty design power. I hope this trend continues, and maybe a new over-ear Studio from Beats is on the way in a transparent build.

If Transparent isn't your thing, which is fine, Studio Buds+ also comes in Ivory and Black with Gold embellishments. Both are modern, subtle options that look pretty nice IRL.

The last aspect I'll touch on here is charging the carrying case. There is still no wireless charging for the case itself, and it's a feature that would have been nice to have here, especially at the higher price point. Instead, you'll charge hardwired via USB-C, and Beats does include a cable in the box.

Vibrant Audio With Solid ANC and Transparency Modes

Unsurprisingly, Beats delivers vibrant sound with strong bass and clarity throughout. The Studio Buds+ feel good in the ear and sound quite good with various genres.

Powering the audio here are two key components: a new two-layer transducer and the second-generation Beats Proprietary Platform. It's still a balanced mix, but Buds+ delivers a crisper, more potent lower end over the Studio Buds.

With Taylor's Version of "You Belong With Me" streaming via Apple Music (AAPL) , the kick drum is crisp and strong with lighter guitar strumming and Swift's Vocals on top. There isn't muddying or distortion with the mix, but rather a straightforward, enjoyable listen to the pop track. Even at lower volumes, the bass is strong, with extra clarity around other track elements, most noticeably with vocals.

Similarly, with "Snow On The Beach" 'off from Taylor Swift's Midnights, the bass and lower tones are clear and prominent throughout, with Swift's and Lana Del Ray's vocals flowing overtop on the higher-end. There is an evident layering to the track, and thanks to Spatial Audio support--minus the head tracking, you need to get Fit Pro or AirPods Pro for that--you get a deep immersion into the track.

Whether it's an acoustic track or a jam-packed one, Beats offers an objectively good listening experience. If that is what the track describes, it won't have an issue producing an accurate high note or an avalanche of bass with lower or mid-tones.

The Beats-made processor is producing some improvements with active noise cancellation and transparency, but much like the Studio Buds, the Buds+ live in mid-range territory here. It's solid noise cancellation and transparency but doesn't reach the level of AirPods Pro second-generation, Beats Fit Pro, or even Sony's WF-1000XM4.

When listening to music, active noise cancellation does an excellent job of blocking out loud sounds like an HVAC system or loud bands. Rather than reducing it to hums with the original Buds, the Buds+ can effectively block those out. Higher frequencies or exceptionally loud sounds can still make it through.

Transparency is about the same—when listening to music at about 40% in an office space, I can make out the HVAC near me and even some co-workers chatting in the distance. The result is less processed environmental sound that doesn't materialize as robotic.

Alongside the processor, Beats improved the microphones on Buds+. These earbuds feature six physically larger microphones with vents that let audio in. These also come together for much-improved voice pickup, which goes for phone calls, video calls, and even dictation.

Long Battery Life and Easy Setup

Lastly, but arguably most important, let’s discuss battery life and, spoiler alert, Beats stretched it here. With no listening mode engaged, so just passive listening, I got over nine hours of playback. That drops to about six and a half hours with noise cancellation or transparency, but that is still long enough for a long-haul flight.

The case, with a visible battery if you opt for “Transparent,” can produce three full recharges of the earbuds either way. You can also get a few hours of playback from a five-minute recharge in the case.

With an iPhone, after unboxing Studio Buds+, you flip open the case and unlock the phone. Like AirPods or other Beats earbuds, the splash screen appears on the bottom half of the screen, and you can automatically pair these. It’s done in seconds and then syncs via iCloud for easy switching across your Apple devices. You can also easily engage active noise cancellation or transparency natively in Control Center on iOS.

It’s a bit different with Android, but not by much, and that’s a big part of the appeal here. You can quickly pair by opening the case with a more modern Android phone, and the Beats app replicates much of the experience, including listening mode control, locating the earbuds, and customizing buttons.

Bottom Line: Are The Beats Studio Buds+ Worth It?

At $169, the Beats Studio Buds+ are good true wireless earbuds that work seamlessly with either iOS or Android. They don’t offer the best active noise cancellation or transparency mode I’ve ever tested, but they pair adequate modes with long battery life, easy setup, and a vibrant audio mix that works for many genres. The Transparent design is also extremely cool.

These will be an even better deal when a sale rolls around, but as it stands, the original Studio Buds are still excellent, with a similar cozy design and strong playback. These up the quality with improved listening modes and more robust bass, but you’ll need to weigh how important those are to you.

The higher price of $169 also puts these close to AirPods Pro second-generation at $249 (but regularly on sale for $199) and Beats Fit Pro at $199.95. If you’re sold, though, Beats Studio Buds+ are up for order now and ship soon in three colors.

