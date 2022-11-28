Beats Studio Buds Are $89.95 and Work With iPhones or Androids

There are a lot of deals to consider this Cyber Monday, but this $60 discount on Beats earbuds is terrific.

Studio Buds aren’t the top-of-the-line option, but they strike big with a hefty amount of features that work for iPhone and Android.

For Cyber Monday, Studio Buds in black, white, red, or moon gray are all $89.95 on (AMZN) - Get Free Report.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Like other true wireless earbuds, Beats Studio Buds live in a carrying case that also acts as a charger. And the Studio Buds themselves are compact with a screw top like design, essentially with a flat edge that sticks out slightly from the. To lock them in your ears, you rotate them in place.

However, unlike other earbuds that can add extra pressure in your wingtips, Beats Studio Buds just nestle in the near with a tight seal. They’re quite cozy and Beats includes a few ear tip sizes in the box. There are also physical click buttons on each bud for easy control.

Battery life is rated for up to 8 hours on a full charge and up to 24 with the case. The Studio Buds case recharges with USB-C as well. And the sound here is pretty classic Beats audio with a vibrant mix that delivers strong low, mid tones. And when paired with an Apple device, Spatial Audio is supported here.

But as we hinted at above, the Beats Studio Buds fast pairs with the iPhone and Android smartphones. You’ll just flip open the case and find a a splash screen appears on either one. It’s a unique feature, especially since Beats by Dre is owned by Apple (AAPL) - Get Free Report.

Additionally, you can use voice assistants with ease here and switch between two listening modes. Studio Buds offer solid active noise cancellation that can block out most loud sounds and a transparency mode lets environmental sound in.

For the $89.95 discounted price, the Beats Studio Buds packs a significant amount of value for both iPhone and Android users. You can score these true wireless earbuds red, moon gray, black, or white on Amazon for $89.95 here.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.