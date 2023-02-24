Skip to main content
Beats Dropped These Earbuds on Tuesday — and You Can Already Get Them on Sale

This is a steal of a deal on a gorgeous pair of earbuds.

Jacob Krol/TheStreet

Yes, Beat Fit Pro just dropped in three new colors on Feb. 23, but less than 24 hours later Amazon  (AMZN)  is offering the lowest price we’ve ever seen on the earbuds.

Best of all, you can score the feisty new Volt Yellow shade of the true wireless earbuds for just just $169.83. The Beats Fit Pro boasts all the necessities for a pair of buds. Noise cancellation, check. Bold audio with a wide soundstage, check. Six hours of playback, check.

What more could you ask for? Well, let’s unpack why this is a steal of a deal.

Beats Fit Pro in Volt Yellow ($169.83, originally $199.99 at Amazon)

Beats Fit Pro Volt Yellow

For starters the new Volt Yellow shade gives these an electric look and they’ll be easy to spot in a crowded desk or a bag that they’re tossed into. The left and right earbuds along with the case come all color matched as well.

As for the shape of the earbuds, these just nestle and lock into your ear with a wingtip. Fans of Beats classic Powerbeats Pro with an ear-hook design will need to adjust a little. In our testing, these fit comfortably in the ear and don’t fall out during more rigorous activity.

When it comes to music playback Beats Fit Pro work well for a number of genres and bass, along with lower the lower tones, will be pronounced. Whether you need to lock down into work or focus in during our workout, these can provide a wide, vibrant soundstage for playback.

To let you get in your zone you can enable active noise cancellation which uses microphones and the Apple  (AAPL)  H1 chip to block out external noise in real-time. Then when you're walking down the street, you can engage transparency mode to let some environmental sounds through.

Just like AirPods or AirPods Pro, you can quickly pair these with an iPhone and have them quickly sync between your other Apple gadgets via iCloud. All you will need to do is flip open the case next to your iPhone and follow the instructions that appear in a splash screen. For folks with Android it’s a classic pairing via Bluetooth in settings, but the Beats app replicates some of the experience.

Whether you’ve been waiting to get a pair of Beats Fit Pro, are excited by the new color, or are just looking for a great pair of true wireless earbuds, this is an excellent deal to take advantage of. You can score the Beats Fit Pro in Volt Yellow on Amazon here for just $169.83.

Prices are accurate and items are in stock at the time of publishing.

