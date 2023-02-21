Beats Fit Pro Debut in 3 New Colors

Beats Fit Pro first hit the scene back in 2021, but have been cruising along since then. Providing that momentum are an excellent set of features like active noise cancellation, long battery life, and a compact design that stays secure in the ear.

We’ve seen a few new colors roll out, most recently a collaboration between Beats and Kim Kardashian, but ahead of spring Beats is debuting three new colors. Coral Pink, Volt Yellow, and Tidal Blue are three fresh shades that launch on Feb. 23.

Beats Fit Pro: What You Need to Know