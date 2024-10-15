Wayfair is selling a 'gorgeous' $1,008 patio set for just $630, and shoppers 'highly recommend it'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Patio furniture should reflect your home's aesthetic, but it should also be comfortable and functional. Luckily, Wayfair has an amazing selection of patio furniture for every need, and we found a beautiful set currently on sale.

The Beachcrest Home Nidhi Patio Set is currently only $630 and is big enough to seat up to four adults comfortably. The $378 discount won't last much longer, so don't hesitate to add it to your cart. This outdoor seating set includes two chairs, a loveseat, and a large coffee table for drinks and snacks. All five pieces are lightweight enough to move and reconfigure as needed. Altogether, it has a breezy coastal vibe that will inspire relaxing late-night cocktails on your patio for years to come.

Beachcrest Home Nidhi Patio Set, $630 (Was $1,008) at Wayfair

The furniture's eucalyptus wood construction is both stylish and sturdy. This is one of the few patio sets that include free throw pillows in fun accent colors. The pillows complement the cushions nicely and add another level of comfort. Machine-washable zipper covers make the cushions easy to clean and keep in pristine condition. Choose from four different color combinations to match your current patio decor.

Wayfair customers were thrilled with the look and feel of this "cute" patio set as hundreds of them have given it a perfect rating. One buyer called it "gorgeous," while another said, "I highly recommend it. This outdoor set was everything I was hoping for and more. Super easy to assemble and great quality." The throw pillows that come with the set were very popular with shoppers as well, and many complimented the fun colors and patterns.