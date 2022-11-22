This Mixology Duo is on Sale and Perfect for Holiday Cocktails

Spice up your holiday by making your own seasonal cocktails at home. This drink mix and bartender kit will have you all set to mix things up this year.

Amazon

Cheers to you — the best host and at-home bartender. The holidays are here and that means it's time to start enjoying some cold-weather drinks. While we're excited about the peppermint mochas, we're also stoked about all the fun seasonal cocktails coming our way. So, if you're a home mixologist, it's time to step up your drink game.

We've found the perfect mixology duo for both bartending novices and pros alike. With this pairing, you can whip up some quick and easy "just add water" cocktails or flaunt your professional-level mixing skills and show off some new recipes.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

The taste of summer over the holidays

Price: $14.99 on Amazon

Craftmix comes in a variety pack with all of your favorite cocktail flavors. amazon.com

This product is like Kool-Aid for adults, it's dangerously delicious if you catch our drift. Take the stress out of mixing drinks with these easy-to-use pour-and-stir cocktail mixers. From Mai Tai's to mules, you can make your favorite drinks in just two minutes.

The best part is they’re guilt-free! With a fraction of the sugar of normal cocktails, you can enjoy your favorite cocktails without the calories and with minimal effort. This variety pack is sure to help you and your loved ones have a merry and bright Christmas this year.

Build the bar at home this season

Price: $32.99, originally $49.99, plus additional 10% off with promo code PREBFCMAFF10

This mixology set comes with all the tools you need for making top-quality cocktails. amazon.com

Concoct dazzling cocktails that will impress your holiday party guests. Whether you’re a mixing enthusiast or a rookie, this kit will give you a much needed helping hand behind to bar. From martini to Bellini, you can make it all with your new mixology kit.

This kit comes with everything you need, except the liquid, including an 18-ounce shaker, along with accessories like ice tongs, a mixing spoon, a double-sided jigger, a bottle opener, a strainer, and more.

The entire set is made from durable stainless steel and the shaker is leakproof, so you don’t have to worry about messes while you’re mixing things up. The wooden stand is eco-friendly and sleek, making it a sustainable and stylish addition to your bar or kitchen counter.

Get this set for yourself or grab it as a gift for a fellow drink enthusiast. The mixology kit comes packaged with a set of recipe cards, so you're sure to impress your guests with your cocktail knowledge.

Buy now and save 43% on this highly-rated mixology kit.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.