Walmart is selling a $354 under-desk elliptical for $97, and shoppers say it's 'quiet' and 'convenient'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Every year, improving physical fitness and wellness remains one of the most popular New Year's resolutions. If getting in more cardio sessions or starting strength training is on your agenda for 2025, you need the proper equipment to help you break a sweat. For those who want to start off slow but steady, you can begin your resolution with an under-desk elliptical machine.

The Baokaler Under-Desk Elliptical is on sale at Walmart for an incredibly low price of $97. With an original price of $354, you can save hundreds on this highly-rated machine that will help tone and strengthen your lower body muscles and burn calories.

Baokaler Under-Desk Elliptical, $97 (was $354) at Walmart

This elliptical machine is extremely stable and durable, making it easy to use under your desk or while you are sitting on the couch. It features a built-in handle for easy lifting and non-slip pedals for additional stability and safety during your workout. The best part? This device requires no installation and can be used as soon as it's delivered to your door. It weighs around 16 pounds and operates with no noise so you can use it throughout your work day without disturbing others.

"Great value," wrote one shopper. "Whisper quiet. Love it! Just what I wanted and needed. It's quiet [and offers] several modes and speeds. It's a great value compared to other machines."

Another shopper said this product is "convenient," and "fits right under a table."

You can control this elliptical machine with a remote control that allows you to choose between five speed levels, three modes, and eight electronic exercises. You can track your progress with its built-in LCD screen display that shows your distance, step count, calories burned, and exercise time.

"More than I hoped for," said one customer. "Fits great under my desk so [I] can use [it] while reading or playing computer games. Quiet and comfortable. So far, I'm thrilled!"