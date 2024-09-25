Walmart is selling a $57 king comforter for only $27, and shoppers say it's 'lightweight, warm, and cozy'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Both dressing yourself and your bed can be tricky in this transitional time, but opting for layers is one of the best ways to go. You will want to look for sheets that are soft but breathable, a light blanket or quilt, and to top it all off—literally—a comforter. And when it comes to choosing a comforter, a fiber fill or down alternative is one of your best bets. Not only are they pretty affordable, but you also won't have to worry about any unknown feather allergies.

Right now, Walmart is selling a once-$57 king-sized Balichun Comforter for only $27, or $30 off the original price.

The comforter comes in sizes twin through oversized king and, and it's available in gray, white, black, and blue colorways. We should note however, that some colors have limited sizing available.

This duvet insert has a brushed microfiber shell which makes it durable, machine-washable, and comfy enough to use with or without a cover. Box stitching works to keep the fill evenly dispersed—even after being washed and dried, and corner tabs allow you to tie it securely to a cover.

"This comforter is soft, lightweight, warm and cozy," wrote one customer. "I love it in the cooler months and winter because it is warm enough that I don't need other blankets without being heavy."

Multiple customers also mentioned that it was true to size, but one recommended sizing up for an extra comfy feel. One customer also mentioned that "it's breathable which makes it great for every season."