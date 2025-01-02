Walmart is selling a 'quality' $60 3-piece kettlebell set for $25, and shoppers say it's 'perfect for home use'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Now is the time of the year when many of us start to reconsider and revamp our fitness and health routines. Between eating healthy and exercising more, there are a ton of different activities we can do to help us all look and feel our best.

If you want to start strength training in the comfort of your own home, this kettlebell set from Walmart is an absolute must-have. Right now, you can grab the BalanceFrom 3-Piece Kettlebell Set for just $25. With over 1,500 five-star ratings, this new exercise equipment will help you achieve all of your fitness goals for 2025.

BalanceFrom 3-Piece Kettlebell Set, $25 (was $60) at Walmart

This set of three kettlebells includes one 10-pound weight, one 15-pound weight, and one 20-pound weight that are all vinyl-coated. All of these weights allow you to perform popular exercises including deadlifts, squats, lunges, carries, and more. Even if you are new to strength training, these weights will help you tone your muscles and get in a quick cardio session at the same time.

"Time to get in shape!" wrote one enthusiastic shopper. "I love the kettlebell set. They are perfect for home use. The price is what made me purchase them, [they are] very affordable."

You can easily burn calories in your home gym with this kettlebell set. They offer a wide grip that allows you to use both hands to perform your favorite exercises without any discomfort. Another shopper said, "I like this kettlebell set very much. Weights are accurate. Nice vinyl/plastic coating over the cement inside. Handles are sized right. Really a great deal all around."

Other customers say that this kettlebell set is "better quality than expected," and is "easy to carry around and maneuver while exercising."