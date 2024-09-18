Skip to main content
Macy's is selling a 'stylish' $160 designer duffel bag for just $80 right now
New York City, USA - Famous Macy's store in New York City

"This was just what I was looking for."
kaarsten/Getty Images

Weekend travel can be unpredictable and sometimes feel carefree and easy, or it can be a hassle. This depends largely on the type of luggage you bring with you. If you're on the hunt for a new carry-on, Macy's has the perfect weekender bag for long road trips or a quick flight.

The Badgley Mischka Juliet Weekender Travel Bag is on sale for just $80 right now, which is 50% off the regular price of $160. This duffel is a designer gem that can hold everything from clothes and shoes to accessories and toiletries. 

Badgley Mischka Juliet Weekender Travel Bag, $80 (was $160) at Macy's

The Badgley Mischka Juliet Weekender Travel Bag is on sale right now at Macy's

A duffel bag doesn't have to be boring, and this weekender is evidence of that. It has a sleek appearance with gold hardware that looks expensive, but it's also very functional. The two faux leather exterior pockets are perfect for passports or other small items, while the outer zipper pocket is great for items that need to be kept secure. Its rear panel doubles as a slide strap for attaching a suitcase handle for added convenience.

The interior is just as well-designed as the exterior. It features a branded monogram-lined main compartment that's stylish and can hold more than enough clothes for a long weekend. The duffel also features an internal zipper pocket and two envelope-style pockets for quick access to small items.

Macy's customers were full of praise for this travel bag. One buyer, who called it "simple and stylish" wrote, "I wanted a carry-on that was practical but also felt more like an accessory rather than luggage. This was just what I was looking for."

Another shopper who purchased the duffel for their husband shared that he "absolutely loves" it. This is one of the best all-around travel bags, according to reviews, so you can't go wrong with this deal at just $80.

If you want a designer duffel that will turn heads wherever you roam, then the Badgley Mischka Juliet Weekender Travel Bag is for you. But if you hesitate, this sale item may disappear faster than you can say "weekend getaway."

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

