Glow Up Your Travel With These Sunrise and Sunset Inspired Away Suitcases

We’re just a few weeks away from Spring Break vacation season, and whether you’re traveling somewhere near or far, you’ll need a suitcase to pack all your belongings (and souvenirs).

Away, known for equally good-looking and durable luggage, just debuted its a stunning limited-edition Aura Collection. Not only will these glowing, gradient designs be easy to spot on a luggage carousel at an airport, but these luxurious bags pack a big punch.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Away Aura Collection: What You Need to Know

With either The Bigger Carry-On or The Large you’re getting classic Away features like a durable build, wheels that can spin a full 360 degrees, an integrated laundry bag, and a compression system to fit all your necessities.

And these classic bags are now available in two new stunning options: Sunrise and Sunset. As you might suspect, Sunrise appeals with its cool tones in a gradient that fades from turquoise to lime green. Sunset is warms things up a bit with shades of purple, blue, pink, orange, and even yellow.