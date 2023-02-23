This $25 Gadget Is a Must-Have For eBook Lovers

When it comes to reading, the convenience and comfort of an eBook reader are unmatched. But sometimes, turning the page or scrolling through the text can be a pain. That's why this remote control page-turner is a must-have for eBook lovers.

This $25 gadget is the ultimate convenience for readers and even stretches it’s functionally beyond that. In addition to turning pages forward or backwards, it can also connect your smartphone--iPhone or Android--to scroll through TikTok and even control the camera. This innovative ring allows you to scroll through pages, text, and videos with no effort.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Unlike other page-turners or remote controls, this option is incredibly easy to use. You simply connect to it via Bluetooth on your device and you're ready to go.

One buyer admired how easy it is to use the gadget in their review: “Just charge it and its case once you open the box, then turn it on, pair it with your device, and you’re off and running! I used it for the first time last night at the gym[…]and it was amazing because I could lean back on the bicycle or walking the treadmill and never break stride, never fuss, and simply click your fingers. Game changer!”

The automatic page-turner is a great way to make your reading experience more enjoyable. It allows you to easily turn the pages without having to use your hands. This can be especially helpful for those who have difficulty using their hands due to medical conditions. It's also perfect for those who don't have time to constantly reach for their device to turn a page.

This is ideal for those who want to make their reading experience more enjoyable and convenient. Plus, the remote is small and lightweight, so you can take it anywhere you go!

