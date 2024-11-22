Walmart's bestselling $300 mini fridge that 'works flawlessly' is on sale for only $111 for early Black Friday

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

A mini fridge might not be on the top of your shopping list when it comes to furnishing your home, but it should be considering they're highly versatile and incredibly useful. If you've thought about adding one to your space and just haven't gotten around to it, now is the perfect time to buy because of Walmart's early Black Friday sale .

This is your chance to score the Auseo Mini Fridge on sale for only $111 as opposed to $300. Not only is it a bestseller, but it's also backed by more than 100 shoppers who have given it a five-star rating. One person said, "Holding several soda cans and beer bottles with this works flawlessly" and added that it's the "perfect size." Its 1.3 cubic-foot capacity can hold up to 48 standard-size cans at a time, making it a stellar choice for home offices, man caves, she sheds, movie rooms, and kitchens.

Auseo Mini Fridge, $111 (was $300) at Walmart

This small appliance measures 16.5 inches wide by 18.5 inches high and comes with a reversible door, making it great for compact areas. It works well as additional fridge storage for anyone who needs a little extra room. Instead of filling your main refrigerator with beverages, you can have a dedicated spot in your home for special drinks.

The user-friendly design features a digital touch-screen control panel that allows you to adjust the LED light and its temperature from 40 degrees up to 61 degrees Fahrenheit. Although it's marketed as a beverage cooler, it can also be used to store cold snacks and small amounts of food, which is great for when you're hosting a dinner party. Since it only weighs 32 pounds, it can easily be moved from one room to another or even to your patio for small gatherings. Just make sure it has enough time to cool to its set temperature.