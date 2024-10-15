Walmart is selling a 'very loud' $110 Bluetooth speaker for only $25 right now

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The perfect music can make any party, beach day, or outdoor gathering even more fun. In recent years, wireless Bluetooth speakers have become the most popular — and easiest — way to bring the tunes with you everywhere.

Walmart is currently offering a deep discount on the popular Aursear Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker , with a flash sale that provides $85 savings on the device. Typically $110, it's now down to just $25.

Aursear Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker, $25 (was $110) at Walmart

Best of all, the speaker has a 30-hour battery life, which means it can provide a continuous stream of music for the entire night — and then some. The device also has a unique feature where it can be paired with a second speaker to offer additional amplification, and a surround sound-type experience.

Size-wise, the speaker is small yet mighty. The product can actually comfortably fit in the water bottle pocket of a backpack, or on top of any flat surface to provide ample sound. The speaker is even waterproof, so you don't have to stress too much if you bring it to the beach or near a pool.

On the technical side, the speaker has the latest Bluetooth 5.0 signal, which provides up to 100 feet of range for playback, and for non-Bluetooth devices, there is a 3.5 millimeter audio jack so you can still be able to listen in even without Bluetooth capabilities.

The product is highly rated, with hundreds of perfect five-star reviews. Shoppers frequently compliment the design, durability, and volume from the speaker saying it's "very loud."

“For its size, I was kinda surprised at how good they sounded," wrote one shopper. "Would definitely buy again."

“I love that I can crank up the sound while I'm painting,” another shopper shared in a review. “I'm a professional artist who loves listening to all types of music when painting and I love it loud.”