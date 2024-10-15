Skip to main content
Walmart is selling a 'very loud' $110 Bluetooth speaker for only $25 right now
image caption
MIAMI, FLORIDA - A sign hangs near a Walmart store in Miami, Florida.

Walmart is selling a 'very loud' $110 Bluetooth speaker for only $25 right now

It features an impressive 30-hour battery.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

It features an impressive 30-hour battery.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The perfect music can make any party, beach day, or outdoor gathering even more fun. In recent years, wireless Bluetooth speakers have become the most popular — and easiest — way to bring the tunes with you everywhere.

Walmart is currently offering a deep discount on the popular Aursear Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker, with a flash sale that provides $85 savings on the device. Typically $110, it's now down to just $25. 

Aursear Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker, $25 (was $110) at Walmart

Aursear Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker Portable Wireless Speaker

Best of all, the speaker has a 30-hour battery life, which means it can provide a continuous stream of music for the entire night — and then some. The device also has a unique feature where it can be paired with a second speaker to offer additional amplification, and a surround sound-type experience.

Size-wise, the speaker is small yet mighty. The product can actually comfortably fit in the water bottle pocket of a backpack, or on top of any flat surface to provide ample sound. The speaker is even waterproof, so you don't have to stress too much if you bring it to the beach or near a pool. 

On the technical side, the speaker has the latest Bluetooth 5.0 signal, which provides up to 100 feet of range for playback, and for non-Bluetooth devices, there is a 3.5 millimeter audio jack so you can still be able to listen in even without Bluetooth capabilities. 

Salinas, United States - Walmart store exterior. Walmart is an American multinational corporation that runs large discount stores and is the world's largest public corporation.

Walmart is selling a $360 pop-up gazebo for only $103 that shoppers say is 'well worth the money'

Read More
Salinas, United States - Walmart store exterior. Walmart is an American multinational corporation that runs large discount stores and is the world's largest public corporation.

Walmart is selling a $360 pop-up gazebo for only $103 that shoppers say is 'well worth the money'

Read More

The product is highly rated, with hundreds of perfect five-star reviews. Shoppers frequently compliment the design, durability, and volume from the speaker saying it's "very loud." 

“For its size, I was kinda surprised at how good they sounded," wrote one shopper. "Would definitely buy again."

“I love that I can crank up the sound while I'm painting,” another shopper shared in a review. “I'm a professional artist who loves listening to all types of music when painting and I love it loud.”

Ready to bring the tunes? Grab this Bluetooth speaker while it's on sale for just $25. 

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

Tags
terms:
Household ProductsSavingsWalmartSummer

Exclusive Investor Content

1-22-25-Live Quarterly Meeting-tsp_1428_qtr-mtg_th

⭐TheStreet Pro's Live Quarterly Meeting: Investment Resolutions for 2025

Taylor Swift is seen with fans during a concert at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne, Australia.

⭐Meisler: They're scooping up calls like sale priced Taylor Swift tickets

Market Recon

⭐Giving Tuesday

US President Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room flanked by Masayoshi Son (2L), Chairman and CEO of SoftBank Group Corp, Larry Ellison (2R), Executive Charmain Oracle and Sam Altman (R), CEO of Open AI at the White House on January 21, 2025, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

⭐Trump's Stargate AI investment plans are offsetting concerns about tariffs

TheStreet Daily Newsletter

Want TheStreet’s best daily

stock and investing news

right in your inbox

every weekday?

Get our free flagship newsletter.

Sign Up Now