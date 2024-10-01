Skip to main content
Walmart is selling a 'very comfortable' $650 sectional sofa for just $248
Walmart is selling a 'very comfortable' $650 sectional sofa for just $248

Shoppers say it's "the perfect size."

James Leynse/Getty Images

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Sectional sofas that can be modified to fit your space can often be quite expensive. However, every once in a while we find one on sale that's just too good to pass up. That's the case with this one that's currently deeply discounted from Walmart.

The Aukfa Sectional Couch with Solid Wood Legs is only $248 right now. That's an incredible discount of $402 off the regular price. This sofa's reversible design makes it one of the most versatile pieces of furniture you can buy. Whether you choose to have the chaise on the left or the right, you'll be happy with this couch for years to come.

Aukfa Sectional Couch with Solid Wood Legs, $248 (was $650) at Walmart

The Aukfa Sectional Couch with Solid Wood Legs is on sale right now at Walmart

In addition to the reversible design of this piece, it has a number of other benefits worth bragging about. As the name suggests, the sectional has solid wood legs that add a bit of dimension and durability. At just over 84 inches wide, it's the perfect size for both individual and family use. The cushions are firm yet comfy, and the couch comes with free shipping.

Walmart customers love this sectional. One buyer, who described it as a "quality couch," added, "we found this couch at Walmart and are very happy with our purchase. The fabric is of great quality, texture, and color and it's very comfortable." 

Another shopper shared that the sofa was "the perfect size for my room," and added, "we bought this couch a month ago and it has been comfortable to sit on. My boys have enjoyed using it to play video games and it was very easy to put together."

The Aukfa Sectional Couch with Solid Wood Legs is perfect for anyone who needs a nice looking, comfy, and versatile sofa. If that sounds like you, then don't miss out on this amazing deal.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

