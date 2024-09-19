Amazon is selling a $120 21-piece knife set for only $48, and over 1,000 have already sold

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you don't already have a fully stocked kitchen with proper dinnerware and cookware, now is the time to gather the essentials ahead of the holiday season. After all, it's a good idea to be well-prepared before hosting a party or family gathering to alleviate unnecessary stress.

One thing every kitchen needs is a quality knife set and if you're still missing one or are in need of an upgrade, you're in luck. The Astercook 21-Piece Knife Set is on sale for $72 off at Amazon, bringing the price down to only $48. That equals roughly $2 apiece, which is a steal for any sort of kitchenware, especially of this quality.

Astercook 21-Piece Knife Set, $48 (was $120) at Amazon

This set includes an 8-inch chef knife, 8-inch slicing knife, 7-inch santoku knife, 8-inch serrated bread knife, 5-inch utility knife, 3.5-inch paring knife, 3-inch peeling knife, 6-inch pro boning knife, 5-inch cheese knife, eight 4.5-inch serrated steak knives, poultry shears, kitchen shears, and hardwood knife block with a built-in sharpener. With so many options you'll be prepared for all types of meal prep, whether it's steak, vegetables, or a cheese board. And thanks to the sharpener you won't have to worry about dull knives ever again.

Each knife is made of durable stainless steel finished with a black nonstick and anti-rust coating that also gives the set extra style points. Black kitchen utensils make a bold statement and are easy to match with any existing decor without being a bore. Plus, everything is dishwasher-safe, making cleanup a cinch.

More than 500 shoppers have given this set a five-star rating and over 1,000 have sold in the past 30 days, which is no surprise considering it's on sale at such a low price. People describe the knives as "super sharp" and "well-made" and say they "cut everything like butter." There's even a video to prove it.

"These knives are amazing," one reviewer wrote . "They all came seriously sharp right out of the box and look absolutely beautiful on my kitchen counter. The handle fits my tiny grip perfectly and these have great balance as well. Worth their weight in platinum."