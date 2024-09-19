Amazon is selling a $120 21-piece knife set for only $48, and over 1,000 have already sold

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
If you don't already have a fully stocked kitchen with proper dinnerware and cookware, now is the time to gather the essentials ahead of the holiday season. After all, it's a good idea to be well-prepared before hosting a party or family gathering to alleviate unnecessary stress.
One thing every kitchen needs is a quality knife set and if you're still missing one or are in need of an upgrade, you're in luck. The
Astercook 21-Piece Knife Set, $48 (was $120) at
Amazon
This set includes an 8-inch chef knife, 8-inch slicing knife, 7-inch santoku knife, 8-inch serrated bread knife, 5-inch utility knife, 3.5-inch paring knife, 3-inch peeling knife, 6-inch pro boning knife, 5-inch cheese knife, eight 4.5-inch serrated steak knives, poultry shears, kitchen shears, and hardwood knife block with a built-in sharpener. With so many options you'll be prepared for all types of meal prep, whether it's steak, vegetables, or a cheese board. And thanks to the sharpener you won't have to worry about dull knives ever again.
Each knife is made of durable stainless steel finished with a black nonstick and anti-rust coating that also gives the set extra style points. Black kitchen utensils make a bold statement and are easy to match with any existing decor without being a bore. Plus, everything is dishwasher-safe, making cleanup a cinch.
More than 500 shoppers have given this set a five-star rating and over 1,000 have sold in the past 30 days, which is no surprise considering it's on sale at such a low price.
"These knives are amazing,"
If you're in the market for new knives, look no further than the
Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.