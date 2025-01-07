Walmart is selling a $500 20-piece cookware set for only $70, and shoppers call them the 'best pans'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

With the new year in full swing, many of us are opting to head back into the kitchen and spend more time cooking up delicious and nutritious homemade meals. To give you a helping hand, Walmart is currently offering a massive discount on a cookware set with everything you need for boiling, frying, sautéing, stirring, and more.

The Astercook 20-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set is on sale for just $70, down from its original price tag of $500. That's an impressive 86% savings and a cupboard full of pots and pans to match!

Astercook 20-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set, $70 (was $500) at Walmart

Whether you're leaning into soup season, craving a hearty pasta bowl, or want to make your family-favorite one-pot stew, this stylish set has all you need to whip up breakfast, lunch, and dinner. It includes an 8-inch frying pan, a 10-inch frying pan, a 2-quart saucepan, a 3-quart saucepan, a 4-quart sauté pan, two pan lids, five utensils, two storage lids, and pan rests.

The pans are made with a nonstick coating, meaning clean-up will be a breeze and you can cook with minimal oil without worrying about the food sticking to the surface. One of the best things about this set is the removable handles that allow for a simple space-saving, stackable design. Plus, the pans are oven-safe up to 400°F, making them perfect for one-pot dishes. Less washing up? Yes, please.

Shoppers are loving the set, with one reviewer calling them the "best pans" they have ever used.

"I've used this set multiple times since my purchase and I cannot say enough good things about this product," they continued. "They are really easy to clean and have had no issues with food sticking. It seems as though the water boiling time was cut in half compared to the other pots I've used."

Another shopper praised the convenient stackable design. "I love how it stacks so it doesn't take much room," they wrote. "I want to gift this to everyone I know."