Amazon is selling $100 Asics running shoes for just $60, and shoppers call them 'the perfect running shoes'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

A leisurely jog can quickly turn into a painful injury if you don't have proper running shoes. That's why sneaker companies carefully engineer shoes to work in tandem with the mechanics of your body in motion. While this specialty product usually comes with a premium price tag, you can sometimes find a retailer like Amazon that's willing to offer a rare deal on such shoes. We found one pair that has the most sizes on sale, and we think they'll have you running to put them in your cart ASAP.

The Asics Gel-Pulse 15 Running Shoes are just $60 at the moment. That's a hefty 40% discount off the regular price of $100. If you love to run, but hate to miss out on a deal, then these are the shoes for you.

Asics Gel-Pulse 15 Running Shoes, $60 (was $100) at Amazon

Asics is one of the most respected brands in running, and these shoes are great evidence as to why. The engineered mesh upper is lightweight and very breathable. Flytefoam cushioning in the sole ensures a smooth and comfortable ride, and the rearfoot Gel technology absorbs the shock that comes with medium to long-distance road running, not to mention regular daily activity.

While the Gel-Pulse 15 is great for runners, it also makes for a comfortable and versatile everyday shoe. It's available in a staggering 14 fun colorways, so why not buy more than one? Different colors and sizes are offered at varying prices, and some are even lower than the stated price above!

Amazon shoppers absolutely loved these shoes. One described them as "the most comfortable shoes straight out of the box I have ever bought." Another called them "the perfect running shoes," adding "The Asics men's Gel-Pulse 15 is an excellent running shoe. The Gel cushioning offers great shock absorption, making runs feel comfortable even over long distances. The fit is true to size, and the breathable mesh keeps your feet cool…Highly recommend!"

Another buyer shared that they are "terrific shoes for daily walking. They are very comfortable. I walk five miles several times a week and these shoes are super."