Macy's is selling a $100 5-piece stainless steel bowl set for only $30, but only for a limited time

If you are someone that cooks—even occasionally—you will know the importance of having quality kitchen tools. The issue is that these top-tier products can often cost you a pretty penny—but not if you are smart enough to shop when the price is right. Well if you are looking for some new kitchen bowls, the right price is right now.



Macy's is currently offering a $100 5-piece Art & Cook Steel Bowls set for only $30. And priced at only $6 a bowl, that's hard to beat. And with Thanksgiving just around the corner, you can never have too many bowls.

Art & Cook 5-Piece Stainless Steel Mixing Bowl Set, $30 (was $100) at Macy's

These nesting bowls are not only practical, but also space saving as they can be tucked within each other when stored, so they only take up as much space as the largest bowl. The curved interiors are designed to make whisking and mixing a breeze—and prevent ingredients from sticking to the sides. Stainless steel is also notoriously durable, cleans easily, and doesn't absorb or leech flavors. This set is machine-washable too, so you don't have to mess around with a sponge.

The set includes 1.58-quart, 2.11-quart, 3.17-quart, 5.28-quart, and 8.45-quart mixing bowls—so you can use only as big a bowl as you need—and the stainless steel material won't corrode over time, so they can last you for years to come.