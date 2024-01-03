A top-selling air purifier at Amazon that 'drastically improves' air quality is on sale for just $40

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to take better care of yourself, consider getting an air purifier for your home to ensure you’re breathing the cleanest air possible, especially during cold and flu season. After all, taking better care goes beyond just clean eating and exercising.
The
Aroeve Air Purifier, $40 (was $70) at
Amazon
This air purifier uses dual-channel and 360-degree air inlet technology to quickly and efficiently clean the air around you. Thanks to its quiet operation, especially while in sleep mode, it runs without being disruptive so you can go about daily activities in peace whether you’re working, watching TV, or sleeping. It has a high circulation rate paired with a
Unlike traditional air purifiers, this one also doubles as an essential oil diffuser with an aroma pad built into the machine. You can add up to five drops of
Given that it’s compact and affordable, we aren't surprised that this air purifier has over 19,000 five-star ratings and has been purchased over 20,000 times in the past 30 days.
“I own two of these machines and I swear by them,”
Take advantage of Amazon’s New Year Sales and add the
