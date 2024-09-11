Wayfair is selling a 'fantastic' $325 smokeless fire pit for only $115 during a surprise sale

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

For many people, September marks the beginning of a new season and fall is the best time to enjoy outdoor patios because temperatures are typically cooler. That means it's also a prime time for hosting backyard bonfires for entertainment and to keep everyone comfortable as the night goes on.

It's no surprise that fire pits can produce a lot of smoke, which can be off-putting to some, but thankfully, Wayfair is selling the Arlmont and Co. Smokeless Fire Pit for only $115 during a surprise sale. Shoppers can save a whopping 65% off the original $325 price and enjoy the entertainment without the negative effects like smelly clothes and breathing in smoke. Not to mention, this model is also completely portable and easy to take on camping trips, to the beach, or to a friend's house.

Arlmont and Co. Smokeless Fire Pit, $115 (was $325) at Wayfair

This fire pit is made of high quality stainless steel that measures 22 inches wide and only weighs 23 pounds. It's specifically designed to allow 360-degree air flow with bottom vents that provide even more oxygen to fuel the flames. Unlike other models, this one comes with a removable ashtray for easy cleanup, a fire poker that allows you to safely adjust burning wood or pellets without injury, and includes a waterproof cover to help keep it in pristine condition while not in use.

It might not have a ton of reviews yet, but the people who have purchased one have been satisfied with its performance. One person called it "fantastic" and said it's a "great addition to camping."

"A lot of positives about this fire pit," one reviewer said. "It is easy to put the few pieces together and the instructions direct you. Then, just add a log of your own! A nice addition to a chilly evening while relaxing outdoors!"