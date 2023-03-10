Apple (AAPL) - Get Free Report unveiled the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in a vibrant shade of yellow, and if you’ve been eagerly awaiting the chance to get one, it’s your time to shine.

Preorders for the new color in either iPhone model went live this morning, March 10, and will begin arriving to customers as early as March 14.

Ahead we’re breaking down where to preorder, including some deals at carriers like Verizon and AT&T. Additionally, we have the iPhone 14 in yellow and are sharing our first impressions.

iPhone 14 in Yellow (Starting at $799 at AT&T, Verizon, or T-Mobile)

iPhone 14 Plus in Yellow (Starting at $799 at AT&T, Verizon, or T-Mobile)

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

How To Preorder the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in Yellow

Preorders are now open for the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus in yellow from Apple directly along with carriers like AT&T (T) - Get Free Report, Verizon (VZ) - Get Free Report, and T-Mobile. While the starting prices for these freshly painted iPhones are the same when they first launched in Sep. 2022--$799 and $899--, there are ways to save.

If you’re upgrading from your current iPhone you can trade it into a service like Decluttr. After they check your device and give you a confirmed valuation, you can get a digital payment set or a check cut.

You’ll head over to Decluttr’s site, answer a few questions about your device, see an estimated trade-in value and if it’s appealing they’ll provide a free shipping label. This way you can send your device in for the inspection. If you’re after cash for the device, rather than a carrier credit, this is one of the best options.

As with the initial launch, and similar to how Samsung offers trade-in promotions, carriers are offering some excellent deals. Over at Verizon with an eligible device trade-in and a 5G Unlimited plan, you can get up to $1,000 in credit which makes the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, or the iPhone 14 Pro essentially free. You can also score some serious savings if you want an iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Better yet though, Verizon will give new or existing customers an iPhone 14 Plus for as low as $10 a month for 36 months. The big red carrier is also offering some deals to score an Apple Watch SE or a 9th Gen iPad for free as well.

AT&T is offering the iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Plus for free for customers who trade-in an eligible device. Best of all, this is for new or existing customers as well. It’s similar to Verizon’s offer and even T-Mobile’s, in that if you trade in a device that meets the requirements the cost of the iPhone 14 is free with a monthly plan.

iPhone 14 in Yellow (Starting at $799 at AT&T, Verizon, or T-Mobile)

iPhone 14 Plus in Yellow (Starting at $799 at AT&T, Verizon, or T-Mobile)

It's a Yellow iPhone 14

As we wrote when Apple first announced the new color option, the iPhone 14 in yellow is the same as the standard iPhone 14. Same goes for the iPhone 14 Plus in yellow which is identical in features to the standard iPhone 14 Plus.

Related: iPhone 14 Review

After having the yellow iPhone 14 for a few days, it's clear that this shiny new finish pairs well with the existing feature set. iOS 16 runs smoothly, the main camera system made up of a 12-megapixel wide and 12-megapixel ultra wide lens performs just as well, and it's everything we liked about the iPhone 14. Additionally, it still feature Car Crash Detection and Emergency SOS via Satellite. Even if it was a more iterative jump over the iPhone 13, folks who are coming from an iPhone 11 will see some serious improvements.

As for the paint job though, it really is a nice shade and if the light hits it just right you'll see it pop with vibrancy. It's the first time Apple has offered an iPhone in yellow since the iPhone 11, and this shade is a bit more mellow or pastel-like at first glance.

Related: iPhone 14 Plus Review

You'll see the yellow edges on the aluminum frame that wraps around the iPhone 14, while the back features a glossy glass in the color. It's not as vibrant as a fresh banana or a bag of Lay's Potato chips but the color has its merits.

Once you power on the yellow iPhone 14, you'll see a custom wallpaper matching the new hue as well. The box still contains a standard, white USB-C to Lightning cable though. For those who want to know, it comes with a white Apple sticker.

You can see some photos of the iPhone 14 in yellow in the gallery below.

8 Gallery 8 Images

New Silicone Cases for iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max

Now, we totally get it if you've already invested in an iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, or 14 Pro Max and don't want to purchase a whole new phone. We mean, who would?

Luckily, if you're feeling some color FOMO, Apple also unveiled four new silicone case colors. Leading the pack is a Canary Yellow which sits alongside Olive, Sky, and Iris.

Like any other Apple Silicone Case these feature a MagSafe ring for easy use with a MagSafe charger, battery pack, or wallet. They also will protect your iPhone and won't scratch the inside with a microfiber lining.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.