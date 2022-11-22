The Apple Watch Ultra Is Down to The Lowest Price Ever on Amazon

Three new Apple Watches were released in Sept of 2022, and one punched the extra above the others. The Apple Watch Ultra wasn’t just the first new Apple Watch in a while, but it represents the first redesign to Apple’s smartwatch.

It features a larger screen, a ruggedized build, and the longest battery life of any Apple Watch. At $799, one price for the one model, it’s also more expensive than the Series 8 at $399 or SE second-gen at $349.

But just a few days before Black Friday, the Apple Watch Ultra is sitting at just $739 at Amazon. Not only the lowest price yet, but a full $60 off the MSRP.

This is the lowest price for launch and with this specific configuration you get the Apple Watch Ultra with a spicy, Orange Alpine Loop. I’ve worn this band for a bit and it’s quite comfortable, while the orange color lets you give a pop a color to your everyday wear.

Now regardless of band, you’re getting the 49-millimeter Apple Watch Ultra in Titanium. Apple only makes one model of the Ultra itself and it supports both GPS + Cellular. That’s nice considering the price as well.

The larger 49mm Retina display is flat and huge, allowing you to do even more on your wrist. For instance when recording a workout you can see more metrics, it’s easier to type on the keyboard, and touch targets as a whole are easier. It’s a gorgeous display that can also get super bright, up to 1,000-nits. The Apple Watch Ultra gets the exclusive “Wayfinder” watch face as well.

In terms of features it can track heart rate, blood oxygen, skin temperature readings, and monitor your sleep. It can also detect if you've fallen or if you were in a car crash. Additionally, the Ultra has dual-band GPS for more accurate tracking. It can also be used as a dive computer and is 100-meter water resistant.

In fact, the Ultra as a whole can take a beating and the titanium casing here is corrosion-resistant and can handle scratches. The digital crown is also larger, making it easier to find in the dark or use with gloves.

The Apple Watch Ultra also features an emergency siren on board and a bigger battery than any other Apple Watch ever made. It lasts for up to 36 hours of battery life and with a low power mode, that turns into days on days.

If you’ve been wanting an Apple Watch Ultra, now is an excellent time considering this is a rare, all-time-low discount. You can score the Apple Watch Ultra for $739 at Amazon here.

And if you want a smaller Apple Watch, the Series 8 is down to $349 from $399, while the SE second generation is at $229 from $249.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.