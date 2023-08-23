The Apple Watch Ultra has never been more affordable than now thanks to an epic early Labor Day deal

It’s not every day you can score a discount on an Apple product, let alone one of the most advanced ones in the lineup. Yet, thanks to a massive $99 discount on Amazon, you can get the most advanced Apple Watch ever for the lowest price ever.

Yes, the Apple Watch Ultra—complete with all-day battery life and a 49-millimeter display—is down to just $700 on Amazon after an on-page discount and an additional $80 savings at checkout. It’s already sold out in several colors of the Trail Loop and the Ocean Band, so you’ll want to move fast.

Unlike any other Apple Watch, the Ultra comes in one size—49-millimeters—and it's a flat-top finish, in which the display doesn't slope down the edges like on previous models. The 49-millimeter screen is Always-On, meaning you can glance down and see your watch face and widgets without tapping the display or raising your wrist.

However, when fully illuminated, it can get super bright—up to 2,000 nits—so you can make out the map on your wrist while hiking in full sunlight or even see a message come through inside under bright fluorescent lights. The display also sits atop an entire titanium build that is 100m water-resistant, the case is corrosion-resistant, and it's IP6X resistant to dust. This way, it can handle everyday wear and tear but is ready to go on adventures.

It can be connected to a cellular network out of the box for access to the internet anywhere. It also sports two bands of GPS connectivity for a highly accurate experience. You can use this improved network connectivity in third-party apps or the redesigned Compass app.

Like the Series 8 or second-generation SE, it's powered by the latest Apple-made chip, and any thinkable task you'd perform on your wrist flies here. From tracking a workout to calculating a map route with taking a call, responding to a message, or checking the weather in between, it all just flies. The Ultra also offers the best battery life of any Apple Watch, offering up to 36 hours of use that stretches to days when low-power mode is engaged.

The Ultra also supports many health and fitness features, including Activity Tracking and tracking your heart rate and blood oxygen levels. You can even take an ECG (electrocardiogram) right from your wrist, and it offers skin temperature sensing that can integrate with cycle tracking. You also get emergency features, including fall and crash detection and a siren that can hit up to 86 decibels.

If you want the biggest display or the best battery life, it's the Apple Watch, but it is also the most feature-filled and adventure-ready. Not for nothing, it's also never been more affordable thanks to this massive discount on Amazon.

