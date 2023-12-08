Act fast: The Apple Watch Series 9 is seeing its biggest discount yet, and it ships ASAP

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

With a faster processor, a bevy of health and activity features, and a new control system, the Apple Watch Series 9 is one of the best smartwatches on the market. And while it only launched in September, it's now going for its lowest price ever.

Dropping in price from Black Friday, the Apple Watch Series 9 is just $310 for 41mm GPS and $319 for 45mm GPS . Either route, that's a new all-time low for the latest Apple Watch.

However, like all discounts on Amazon, you’ll want to add it to your cart and checkout quickly to ensure you get it before it sells out or, worse, the sale expires. Some colors and watch band combinations are already selling out.

Apple Watch Series 9 41mm GPS, $310 (was $399) at Amazon

With the introduction of Double Tap, the new gesture for controlling Apple’s latest watch, it’s safe to say that the Series 9 is high on folks' holiday wish lists. This new control method lets you simply tap your index finger and thumb together to answer a call, scroll through notifications, control music playback, or even dictate a response using voice-to-text.

The Apple Watch Series 9 is also plenty responsive thanks to the new S9 chip that powers everything. And of course, then there are the health benefits. The Series 9 can tackle normal activity tracking for steps, total exercise minutes, and even calories burned. Plus, you can track your heart rate, take an ECG (electrocardiogram), monitor blood oxygen levels, and even take advantage of sleep tracking with a skin temperature sensor.

The 41mm or 45mm Liquid Retina display offers a brighter, clearer face, with an ultra-illuminated screen. It’s a big upgrade from the Apple Watch SE second-generation .

Thanks to all-day battery life, you can truly use it all day. And even when it runs low, you can fast-charge it using the included brick.

If you’re sold, the only thing left to decide between the 41mm and 45mm size. You can get the 41mm for $310 here and the 45mm for $319 on Amazon here , while it’s in stock.