Act fast: The Apple Watch Series 9 is seeing its biggest discount yet, and it ships ASAP

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
With a faster processor, a bevy of health and activity features, and a new control system, the Apple Watch Series 9 is one of the best smartwatches on the market. And while it only launched in September, it's now going for its lowest price ever.
Dropping in price from Black Friday, the Apple Watch Series 9 is just
However, like all discounts on Amazon,
Apple Watch Series 9 41mm GPS, $310 (was $399) at
Amazon
With the introduction of Double Tap, the new gesture for controlling Apple’s latest watch, it’s safe to say that the
The Apple Watch Series 9 is also plenty responsive thanks to the new S9 chip that powers everything. And of course, then there are the health benefits. The
The
Thanks to all-day battery life, you can truly use it all day. And even when it runs low, you can fast-charge it using the included brick.
If you’re sold, the only thing left to decide between the 41mm and 45mm size. You can get the
Apple Watch Series 9 45mm GPS, $319 (was $429) at
Amazon
Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.