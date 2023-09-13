Don’t sleep on the Apple Watch Series 9; it’s a snap

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The Apple Watch Series 9 doesn’t introduce a new redesign or a health feature, but you don’t want to sleep on it. At least that’s my thoughts after spending a few minutes with the all-new Series 9 in a few different shades, arguably the most anticipated of which was pink.

Double Tap, which is a new control method launching in October, is about as seamless as user interaction can be. It’s also exclusive to the new Series 9 and the Ultra 2, thanks to the improvements and pure power of Apple’s latest chip for a smartwatch: the S9 chip.

Double Tap is brilliant

The Apple Watch has had gestures since its inception, and now it’s getting another. Essentially, you can click an app's primary function by pressing your index finger and thumb together. Folks anticipating the Apple Vision Pro will recognize that finger combo.

I got to demo this for a bit, and it’s not just incredibly intuitive but just as functional. You can Double Tap to answer a call or end, pause or end a timer, start a workout, and countless other tasks. It’s really quite handy and is easy to get the hang of. There is a lot of engineering behind it, including data from the gyroscope, accelerometer, and optical heart rate sensor. The S9 takes that data and triggers the right action.

Fun fact for Music: You can also set it to play or pause and go forward a track. Double Tap is great and will be a free software update in October. It is also exclusive to the Series 9 and Ultra 2.

Similar looks with a fresh coat of paint

Like the Series 8, the Series 9 comes in two sizes, either a 41-millimeter or 45-millimeter. Retina displays stretch right to the edge and slope over, but this year's main difference is a peak brightness of 2,000 nits. In Apple’s incredibly well-lit demo space, I could effortlessly make out the content on the screen. This should be a real win if you frequent hikes or are constantly out and about, as you can make out what is on the screen even on a bright, sunny day.

Another change for Series 9 is Apple joining the Barbie-craze with a smooth shade of pink. It’s a bright pink that can change depending on how the light hits it, but is similar to that of AirPods Max. It’s a really nice shade. The Series 9 also comes in midnight (a dark blue), starlight (a silvery gold), and (PRODUCT) RED.

The S9 chip keeps on giving

Beyond just powering Double Tap, the S9 chip will also stretch efficiencies and speed up common tasks. The most common Siri requests can now be entirely processed on the device, essentially skipping the chore of sending it off the device to complete the desired action. This should significantly speed up those common tasks.

Siri can also now access and edit health data; for instance, you can tell it your current blood sugar level and see it updated in health. You can also ask how many steps you have taken or calories burned in a day.

Lastly, the S9 Chip in collaboration with the Ultra-Wide-Band second-generation, will enable you to find your misplaced iPhone from your Apple Watch more effortlessly. Like an AirTag, it will use a navigational graphic—an arc around a circle—to help you find your watch. Additionally, it will show the distance, glow green, and haptically vibrate to let you know when it’s near. To use this, you will need a Series 9 with a new iPhone 15 (or 15 Plus, Pro, or Pro Max). It clearly pays to be in Apple’s ecosystem.

While it’s a crazy leap over the Series 8, the advantages of Double Tap, a faster ability to blaze through tasks, and some really handy features that can be used in tandem with other Apple (AAPL) devices, the Series 9 does impress. Even after just a quick demo, suffice to say I wouldn’t sleep on it.

