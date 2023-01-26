Apple’s Studio Display Is Seeing a Rare $200 Discount at Amazon

Alongside MacBooks and Mac desktops, Apple (AAPL) - Get Free Report also makes a high-end display that’s designed to pair seamlessly with these other devices. The Studio Display doesn’t generally come cheap though, with a starting price of $1,599.

Right now though, you can score the Studio Display at a rare $200 off at Amazon. This brings the cost of Studio Display with a Tilt Adjustable Stand to just $1,299. With some exclusive features, it’s an ideal choice for any Mac or iPad user as well--let’s unpack why.

Let’s start off with the specifications. Apple’s Studio Display is a 27-inch 5K Retina display which comes to a 5120 x 2800 resolution and 258 pixels per inch. This entry-level configuration is a standard panel, so there’s no additional coating to make it less reflective here.

In our testing, the Studio Display delivers accurate, punchy colors and doesn’t skimp on the details at all. It’s also incredibly easy to use with a Mac as you’ll just plug in via Thunderbolt. From there it will auto connect and the Studio Display can be your main display or a second one.

Beyond visuals, baked into the top bezel is a 12-megapixel ultra wide camera that will be handy for video calls. With FaceTime, along with Zoom or Webex, it delivers an HD view with some bonus features like CenterStage. This is Apple’s tech for keeping you framed within the shot and it first premiered on the iPad before arriving on Mac. It also supports Portrait Mode, which can keep the attention on the person speaking by blurring the background.

For audio on a meeting, music playback, or even for taking in a film, there is a six speaker system built into the Studio display and it gets quite loud. You can easily fill a small room with it and it’s a solid, classic Apple mix that shines a light on the low, mid, and highs evenly. Thanks to “force-canceling woofers” you get strong bass without the monitor moving around or causing excessive jitters. The Studio Display packs in three microphones for voice pickup and it supports hands-free “Hey Siri” requests.

Powering all of this, along with the visuals, is an A13 Bionic chip. This makes the Studio Display smart, but also allows for Apple to issue updates to it. With a premium--and sturdy--Tilt Adjustable Stand, you’ll have some control over the orientation of the monitor as well. The Studio Display does feature some ports on the back. Specifically, it’s one Thunderbolt port for the connection to the Mac and an additional three USB-C ports.

All-in-all, it’s made by Apple and delivers a simple, intuitive experience with other devices in the ecosystem. It makes a lot of sense for folks who have a Mac Mini, or who might be shopping for one as you need to bring the peripherals for it.

More-so, the $200 discount at Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report is rare and it is in-stock for shipping. Below, will list out the compatible Macs and iPads that work with the Studio Display via the Thunderbolt connection. Keep in mind that you’ll need to be running the latest version of macOS or iPadOS to get the most out of it.

Compatible Macs

MacBook Air, 2018 or newer.

13-inch MacBook Pro, 2016 or newer.

14-inch MacBook Pro, 2021 or newer.

15-inch MacBook Pro, 2016 or newer.

16-inch MacBook Pro, 2019 or newer.

Mac Mini, 2018 or newer.

Mac Studio.

Mac Pro, 2019 or newer.

21.5-inch or 27-inch iMac, 2017 or newer.

21.4-inch iMac.

iMac Pro.

Mac Pro, 2019 or newer.

Compatible iPads

iPad Air (fifth generation)

11-inch iPad Pro

12.9-inch iPad Pro, third generation or newer.

