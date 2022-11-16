Apple, like most technology companies, drops a lot of new products every year. But one of the most surprising was the Apple (AAPL) - Get Free Report polishing cloth in October, 2021. It was backordered for weeks, which turned into months.

Now just over a week before Black Friday, (AMZN) - Get Free Report is offering the first discount ever on this unique accessory for gadgets. The Apple Polishing Cloth is down to just $17.49, a $1.51 savings.

While it doesn’t have all the bells and whistles of say an iPad Pro, an Apple Watch Ultra, or even a MacBook Air, it is safe to use on all of those. In fact, it’s safe for use on really any Apple product and was originally designed for use on the high-end Pro Display XDR.

I’ve used one since it began shipping last year and can say that it is really good at removing fingerprints or smudges from displays without the need for any other solution or cleaning spray. And since it’s made by Apple, it does work nicely with displays on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch. Heck, you can even use it on an iPod.

In comparison to other microfiber or cleaning cloths, it’s a bit heftier with a firmer overall build, but is softer to the touch. In fact, it is two pieces stitched together and measures 6.3 inches x 6.3 inches.

At $17.49, it’s a nice discount--albeit a small one--from the MSRP. But if you’re after an affordable holiday gift for someone who likes tech or Apple, this could be a fun gift. Chances are the Polishing Cloth will delight them.

