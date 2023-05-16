Both Apple Pencils Are Marked Down to Their Lowest Prices Ever on Amazon

When you think of the iPad, there is a good chance the next device that pops into your head is the Apple Pencil. They truly go together like peanut butter and jelly.

Furthermore, the Apple Pencil lets you get greater control over your iPad and use it for drawing, as a bonafide notebook, and much more. Even Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad support some neat features with the first-party accessory.

Normally the Apple Pencil first generation goes for $99 for the 9th or 10th Gen iPad, and the $129 second-generation for the iPad Air, iPad Mini, and iPad Pro. Right now, Amazon has both the first-generation and the second-generation down to the lowest prices ever at Amazon (AMZN) .

The second-generation Apple Pencil is the most advanced out of the two and has the coolest charging position. With the iPad Mini, iPad Air, and both the 11-inch or 12.9-inch iPad Pro it attaches to the side via magnets. It not only stays strong on this part of the side, but it also charges and constantly fuels it up.

This way when inspiration strikes, you won’t be met with a battery low or dead Apple Pencil. This accessory is also fully integrated with iPadOS meaning you can use it to swipe around the interface, jot down a quick note, and even draw. You can even convert handwriting to text to quickly respond to an iMessage or an email.

The second-generation Apple Pencil also features a flat edge which makes it easy to hold and you can tap it to trigger an action. You can also customize the latter in settings to do a specific task and it can vary from application to application.

Just like with a traditional pencil, the Apple (AAPL) Pencil can feel sensitivity so if you press down it can appear thicker or darker, and you can even shade by using the side of the tip. It’s really pretty neat.

At $85, as well you’re saving $44 or 34% on the second-generation and scoring it for the lowest price ever. It also bests the 31% discount at $89 that we saw a few weeks back. These are the iPads that support this generation of the Apple Pencil as well.

If you're an owner of the 9th Gen or 10th Gen iPad, you're in luck as well. Those both support the first-generation Apple Pencil, and Amazon is also knowing the price down. You can get the Apple Pencil with a USB-C Adapter for just $79 from $99—a full 20% and $20 off. Best of all, this works with the 9th Gen via Lightning or the 10th Gen via the included adapter.

In addition to savings on both the first- and second-generation Apple Pencil, Amazon is also marking down several iPad models.

