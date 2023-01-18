Here's How Apple's New HomePod Sounds After a Quick Listen

So yes, Apple announced a new HomePod earlier this morning. It’s the technology giant’s latest entry into the smart speaker space and this sits above the $99 HomePod Mini.

For $299, the second-generation HomePod, offers more horsepower to push a wider soundstage of room-filing audio. It also pairs that with smart home hub functionality and some new safety features, like the ability to detect a smoke detector going off.

You can read all about what’s new with the second-generation here, in my explainer. But now I can talk about how it sounds after an early, quick demo with Apple’s (AAPL) - Get Free Report latest gadget.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

The New HomePod Sounds Great With Clear, Rich Playback

In all, I got to listen to about four tracks played on the new HomePod—two of which with a single unit, and two with the speakers paired in stereo. And one note on stereo pairing, you’ll need two of the same generation HomePods for this to work. It’s likely due to differences in hardware, but you can stereo pair a second-gen with a first-generation.

Inside the 6.6-inch tall HomePod itself is some hefty hardware. It’s a set of five horn-loaded tweeters which each get a neodymium magnet, a redesigned motor, and a four-inch high-excursion woofer. Each component has been redesigned from the first generation and to a degree retooled as well. They’re all controlled by Apple’s S7 system-on-a-chip which can adjust the mix in real-time.

As with AirPods Pro or even the HomePod Mini, the second-generation HomePod uses computational audio as well as its space in a given room. Thanks to four microphones and sensors like an accelerometer, it will readjust if it is moved and adjust in real-time to make the audio sound its best. The HomePod also supports Spatial Audio which uses beam-forming to more accurately, and immersivley, place elements of track around you.

It was an enjoyable listening session, but I know this. Like the original HomePod, the latest version offers clear, rich audio that gets vibrant when needed and can be more reflective with a more acoustic track. I got that from this quick listen, but most impressively it’s still really loud with a wide soundstage that lets you hear different elements of the track.

I listened to a live version of the Eagles, “Hotel California.” This feature elements of the crowd which were presented lower in the front for playback, with the flowing guitar solo and other elements of the mix being layered on top. It was clear, not muddied, and an enjoyable listen. Two HomePods also spread the respective stereo parts of the mix to the extreme left and right. With “Faith” by The Weekend, the Spatial Audio approach was to push music upwards or downwards.

As a whole, I’ll need more time for a proper review of Apple’s latest smart speaker. But it’s fair to say that it can roll with the punches of other higher-end smart speakers like the original HomePod along with competing options from Bose, Sonos, or even Amazon. I’d still stand by that two of these paired together could outperform sound bars as well with crisp, room-filling sound.

Apple’s new HomePod is up for order now at $299 from B&H Photo in your choice of white or Midnight. It’ll begin shipping on Feb. 3 and we’ll back closer to that date with a full review.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.