The Best Apple Memorial Day Deals You Can Snag Right Now

Memorial Day is around the corner and that means BBQs, times down the shore, and lots of summer fun with family and friends. However, alongside all the activities from the unofficial kick off to summer, it is also a time of great savings.

It’s long been a great time to score a TV, a mattress, or even a home appliance at a deep discount, but you can find savings on nearly all products. Here we’re focusing on all things Apple and as the experts, we’re sharing the best early memorial day discounts on all AirPods, the Apple Watch, iPads, and even Macs.

The best part is that you don’t need to wait until May 29, 2023 to score these as retailers like Amazon (AMZN) are already marking prices down and shipping fast.

Best AirPods Deals

Just in time for Memorial Day, AirPods Max have fallen to the best price of the year on Amazon. You can save a full $100 off the $549 MSRP on Apple's premium over-ear headphones. AirPods Max for $449 deliver excellent sound with full support for Spatial Audio with Apple Music, class-leading noise cancelation and transparency modes, all wrapped in a comfortable build.

What’s better than getting class-leading true wireless earbuds? Getting them for what’s close to the lowest price ever. Amazon has AirPods Pro second-generation at just $199.99, which matches the lowest price from the retailer. These offer a comfortable fit in your ear that seals them off, a vibrant wide soundstage that works for any type of genre, and offer some of the best noise cancellation we’ve ever tested.

You can routinely get AirPods Pro second-generation--aka the earbuds that started the true wireless revolution--at a discount and this Memorial Day is no different. Amazon has these for under $100 at $99 and these earbuds provide an excellent experience. AirPods will fast pair with your iPhone and sync across your Apple devices, they support hands-free “Hey Siri,” and offer a comfortable fit in the ear that doesn’t disconnect you from the outside world.

EarPods might be the predecessor to AirPods, but you still can’t beat wired earbuds. These plug right into the Lightning port on your iPhone or iPad and provide a solid playback experience. Best of all you don’t need to worry about charging them and the microphone is next-level since it is wired.

Best Apple Watch Deals

Whether you're brand new to the Apple Watch, upgrading an older model, or just don't find an always-on display to be necessary, the second-generation SE is likely the best choice. With a $249 MSRP it delivers a ton of value, but it's discounted to $219 at Amazon now. It features a bright Retina display that wakes when interacted with, activity tracking, and the same performance as the Series 8.

If you’re after all the health tracking and fancy features like an always-on display or fast-charging, the Apple Watch Series 8 is likely the best wearable for you. Especially, if you don’t need an ultra rugged design or a 49mm screen. The Series 8 comes in a 42mm or 45mm size, with a hefty amount of health features—Blood Oxygen and Heart Rate Tracking along with activity and ECG—, all paired with a display that never shuts off.

The most rugged wearable in Apple’s lineup, as well as the flagship, is the Apple Watch Ultra. It boasts a titanium build, a larger and brighter 49-millimeter Retina display, and can last for multiple days with the largest battery ever in an Apple Watch. It’s designed for the everyday epic and the not so every day epic. Amazon has it discounted to $749.99.

Best Mac Deals

In terms of best laptops, the M1 MacBook Air is pretty unstoppable. The M1 Chip with an 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU can power through nearly any task from 4K video editing to web browsing with a couple dozen tabs open and still have room for some gaming or photo editing. The best news is that the MacBook Air doesn’t need a fan and can last for multiple days on a single charge. You get the iconic, thin wedge designed when closed and open up to a 13-inch Retina display as well.