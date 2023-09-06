Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air is still on sale for an all-time low price after Labor Day sales

Apple has offered large-screen MacBooks for quite some time, but the technology giant only gave the large-screen treatment to the MacBook Air family in June 2023. The 15-inch MacBook Air pairs an ultra-thin, equally portable design with an expansive 15-inch screen.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

It’s a good value with a starting price of $1,299, but it moves into excellent territory now that it's $200 off. Luckily for all of us, Amazon’s brought back the record price drop post-Labor Day weekend, but chances are it won’t be around for long. This rare 15% discount quickly vanished after Amazon offered it in early August.

Now’s the perfect time to score a 15-inch MacBook Air, so you’ll want to pick a color– Starlight , Midnight , Space Gray , or silver –add it to your cart, and check out fast before it sells out.

15-inch MacBook Air with M2 Chip, 256GB of solid-state-storage, and 8GB of RAM $1,099 (was $1,299) at Amazon

Let’s start with what makes the largest MacBook Air so impressive—Apple’s packed a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display filled with vibrant colors, strong contrast points, and a high level of brightness that lets one effortlessly see what’s in the screen even in bright lighting conditions into an ultra-thin build.

Additionally, the support for the P3 Wide color standard, a maximum brightness of 500 nits, and the ability to display a billion colors make it an ideal machine for creative tasks.

It wouldn’t be a MacBook Air if it were thick and heavy, so the 15-inch hits the mark at 0.45 inches thick and 3.3 pounds. It’s a strong aluminum build that can easily fit into a backpack or is light enough to carry to your next class or work at a coffee shop. You also get a MagSafe 3 charging port, two USB-C/Thunderbolt 4 ports, and a headphone jack. In the box, you'll get a MagSafe 3 to USB-C port and either a 30-watt USB-C adapter or a 35-watt dual USB-C plug, depending on the configuration.

Along with the larger display, you get a roomy keyboard that delivers a refreshing typing experience. Right below it is a larger trackpad that lets you easily navigate around macOS. While they’re not visible, you get an enhanced audio setup over the 13-inch MacBook Air (M2) with a six-speaker sound system that offers a wider soundstage to hear every element of your listening. Finally, a MacBook Air can go head-to-head in terms of audio chops with Apple's 14-inch or 16-inch MacBook Pros.

Don't Miss: Disney and Samsung just dropped the most magical TV

Still, the MacBook Air is ready for work and play tasks and more intense creative ones like photo or video editing and 3D modeling. Thanks to the Apple-made M2 chip with an 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine. In our testing, it was able to power through myriad tasks from work to play and even scaling for 4K video editing while simultaneously batch exporting photos. It’s also an endurance machine with up to 18-hours of battery life and lasts multiple days on standby.

You can read our full review of the 15-inch MacBook Air here, but if you’ve been eyeing Apple’s latest laptop, there hasn’t been a better time to score one. Similarly, if you want a big screen in a lightweight design that doesn’t compromise on performance, the 15-inch Air is worth consideration.

You won’t want to wait long; score the 15-inch MacBook Air while it’s 15% off and in stock at Amazon . And if you're after something a bit smaller, Amazon is also discounting the 13-inch MacBook Air with M1 chip by a massive 25% to just $750 in Space Gray, silver, or gold.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.