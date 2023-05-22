The Most Affordable Mac Just Got Even More Affordable on Amazon

Despite what you may think, the entry point to the Mac line isn’t the MacBook Air at $999, but rather the Mac Mini at just $599. Apple refreshed it in Jan. alongside the 14-inch or 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro or M2 Max.

It’s still a square-shaped compact box with plenty of ports, but the cheaper entry price point and the upgrade to the M2 chip really make the Mac Mini a powerhouse. Thanks to a fresh discount on Amazon (AMZN) , the most affordable is even more affordable.

The M2 Mac Mini with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of solid-state storage is $100 off at $499. You can get a Mac that can easily handle work or personal tasks and then some for that price.

Unlike a MacBook or an iMac, the Mac Mini is just a compact box at 7.75 inches by 7.75 inches and 1.41 inches in height. You can place it where you like, giving you the ultimate flexibility as you can pair it with a monitor you already have around, connect it to a TV, or even get a Studio Display if you want to splurge.

You need to bring your own screen, keyboard, and mouse or trackpad to use the Mac Mini. If you already have these at home, potentially if you're upgrading from an older Mac Mini or a PC, you're off to the races.

The unbeatable value of the Mini comes from Apple's M2 chip inside, with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The M2 Chip features an 8-core CPU, 8-Core GPU, and a 12-core Neural Engine. Even though it's an entry-level chip, this provides more than enough power for everyday productivity tasks like web browsing with dozens of tabs, word processing, and plenty of multitasking.

This compact Mac can also be used for more intense tasks like batch photo editing, 4K video exports, and gaming. Like the M1 MacBook Air or a 14-inch MacBook Pro, Apple Silicon--aka the technology giant's processors--goes the extra mile. The Mac Mini also features an active cooling system, which lets the M2 Chip run longer for more intense tasks.

You won't be short on ports with the Mac Mini either; it features many of them: two Thunderbolt 4/USB-C, two USB-A, an HDMI, a headphone jack, an ethernet port, and a power port. You did get the power cable in the box, and the Mac Mini comes in either silver or space gray. Inside, it also features Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth, allowing you to get online and enable handy workflows with other Apple (AAPL) devices.

When Apple refreshed the Mac Mini with the M2 Chip in Jan. of 2023, it really delivered unbeatable value. If you needed a new Mac and didn’t want to spend a ton, the Mini with M2 delivered that extreme performance for the cost. With this $100 discount, the most affordable Mac is now even more affordable. You can score the M2 Mac Mini for just $499 on Amazon here, but we’d act fast as there is no telling how long it will last at this price.

In terms of accessories to hit the ground running once the Mac Mini arrives, you can’t go wrong with Apple’s Magic Keyboard or Trackpad. The latest keyboard features a Touch ID sensor, which lets you unlock the Mac Mini and authenticate with just the touch of your finger.

It’s currently 12% off at just $130.39 from $140 at Amazon, though you can get the Magic Keyboard without the fingerprint sensor for $99. Of course, you can also get a standard Bluetooth keyboard from Logitech or other sellers at Amazon.

Apple’s Magic Trackpad lets you take advantage of fingerprint gestures and is handy for more expansive controls. Like the Magic Keyboard, it charges via Lightning and is on sale at $112.97 from $129 in white or $139 from $149 in black.

The Studio Display connects to the Mac Mini via USB-C and features a FaceTime HD Camera with support for Center Stage, with a Standard Glass finish, is $100 off at $1,499.99 at Amazon.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.