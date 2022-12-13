Amazon is taking $150 off the entry-level MacBook Air, returning it to the lowest price we've seen at $1,049. And it's one of the best laptops we've ever tested.

What Makes The M2 MacBook Air Such a Good Deal?

So what makes the M2 MacBook Air so great? The M2 Chip inside is plenty powerful for really any task. Be it a bevy of windows in Chrome with calendar, mail, photos, and FaceTime open or a 4K movie edit in Final Cut Pro.

This entire laptop is more than capable, and you'll view it all on an expansive 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display that gets quite bright and stretches to the edges. Streaming a movie, FaceTiming with a friend (and using the upgraded 1080pHD webcam), or editing photos is excellent here.

While the wedged design that Steve Jobs famously unveiled out of a manila envelope isn't here, the more modern, boxy design is still under an inch thick and weighs in at 2.7 lbs. It's still incredibly portable, and you can easily hold it with just one hand. We're preferential to the new Starlight color, which is a mix of gold and silver.

The M2 MacBook Air also boasts more ports, including a MagSafe slot, two USB-C ports, and a headphone jack. Those looking for an HDMI port or an SD card slot must look at a 14-inch or 16-inch MacBook Pro.

$150 off the M2 MacBook Air is a great deal and represents the lowest price we've seen yet. You can see our full review of the M2 MacBook Air here, but if you're looking for a laptop that looks modern and can handle nearly any task, it's well worth a look.

