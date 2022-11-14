Yes, we’re still counting down the days to Black Friday, but if you’re shopping for a MacBook Air you don’t need to wait. The Apple (AAPL) - Get Free Report M1 MacBook Air just hit the lowest price we’ve ever seen on Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report.

Specifically, it’s a full 20% off at just $799.99 in silver, gold, and space gray. And it’s for the entry-level MacBook Air with the M1 Chip, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. That normally fetches a full $999, which means this is close to a full $200 off.

This deal represents the new all-time-low for what is one of the best laptops currently on the market. Unlike older MacBook Air’s with an Intel chip, this one doesn’t get super hot during intense tasks and it won’t sound like a leaf blower, as there is no fan inside. The MacBook Air with Apple’s M1 Chip is silent, smooth, and fast.

So what does the M1 Chip mean for everyday use? Well, you can confidently use a web browser like Safari and Chrome with upwards of 30 tabs open. You can edit and fully export a 4K film with confidence. And really use any and all apps. It’s the classic Mac laptop experience … just now much, much faster.

And it’s all still packed into a very portable and lightweight design. Just like the one Steve Jobs pulled out of the interoffice envelope years ago, it still has the wedged design. You can get it in three colors as well: silver, space gray, or gold.

Regardless of color, opening it up reveals the 13.3-inch Liquid Retina display with a FaceTime HD camera up-top. And for charging or connecting other devices, there are two USB-C ports. A headphone jack is also included here.

So whether you’re shopping for someone who needs a new laptop, are reading this one with a fan blowing, or just have been waiting for the M1 MacBook Air to cost less, now’s an excellent time. At $799.99, this is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this MacBook Air and you don’t have to wait to Black Friday to score it.

